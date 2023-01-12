Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Bankman-Fried Says He ‘Didn’t Stash Billions’ as He Denies Theft

Bankman-Fried Says He ‘Didn’t Stash Billions’ as He Denies Theft
Sam Bankman-Fried on Jan. 3.
By Bloomberg
12 Jan 2023
0

Sam Bankman-Fried offered one of his most detailed descriptions yet of the FTX debacle as he prepares to fight fraud charges, blaming crashing markets and an attack from a rival for the eventual bankruptcy of his exchange.

“I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away,” the former crypto magnate wrote in a blog post Thursday. “I’ve been, regrettably, slow to respond to public misperceptions and material misstatements.”

The latest version of events, drawing on Bankman-Fried’s memory of balance sheets at FTX and sister trading house Alameda Research, doesn’t go into accounting issues that he had earlier cited as among the reasons for the wipeout of his empire in November. He also doesn’t address allegations that he allowed Alameda to siphon customer funds from FTX for high-risk trading.

Bankman-Fried, 30, is on bail and wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet while living at his parents’ home in California. He faces trial in October after pleading not guilty to fraud and campaign-finance law charges. Bankman-Fried has previously mentioned many of the points in his latest account.

Prosecutors allege he’s behind one of the biggest scams in US history after fraudulently raising $1.8 billion from investors under the guise of FTX having appropriate controls and risk management. He’s also accused of misusing customer funds at FTX to cover personal expenses, real-estate purchases and trading at the now-collapsed Alameda.

Bankman-Fried again complained that he’s lost access to much of his data following the bankruptcy of the sprawling FTX group. He said that he hadn’t run Alameda over the past few years.

By Bankman-Fried’s calculations, Alameda had $100 billion of net asset value in 2021. But he said it wasn’t hedged enough against the “risk of an extreme market crash” ahead of the deep rout that unfolded in digital assets in 2022. It ultimately tipped over when a rival’s “targeted attack” set off a run, eventually toppling FTX, he said.

‘Fateful Tweet’

On Nov. 6, Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, the chief executive officer of Binance Holdings Ltd., the largest crypto exchange, tweeted about selling a large chunk of FTX’s native token FTT. That exacerbated worries about Bankman-Fried’s business and FTX quickly unraveled.

“Then came CZ’s fateful tweet, following an extremely effective months-long PR campaign against FTX – and the crash,” Bankman-Fried wrote in the blog.

He added that “Alameda became illiquid, FTX International did as well, because Alameda had a margin position open on FTX; and the run on the bank turned that illiquidity into insolvency.”

Zhao has previously said that he didn’t realize the tweet “would cause so much change.”

‘Misleading’ Statements

Alameda’s former CEO Caroline Ellison has pleaded guilty to fraud charges and is cooperating with prosecutors. In her plea hearing last month, Ellison said she and Bankman-Fried knowingly misled lenders about how much Alameda was borrowing from the crypto exchange. She said the two of them also crafted false financial statements.

In the blog post, Bankman-Fried reiterated claims that FTX’s US operation was solvent and that, with time, he could have made customers of the international division “substantially whole” after getting interest from investors.

Restructuring expert John J. Ray III stepped in as CEO of FTX when the company slid into bankruptcy. He’s painted a picture of FTX as a mismanaged, largely out-of-control company bathed in conflicts and lacking basic accounting practices, calling it the worst failure of corporate controls he’d ever seen.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Jozini Dam: Twenty-five slaughtered elephants later, tourists in a viewing boat come under poachers' gunfire
Maverick News

Jozini Dam: Twenty-five slaughtered elephants later, tourists in a viewing boat come under poachers' gunfire
Concerned Gauteng parents come out in numbers to vaccinate children amid measles outbreak
South Africa

Concerned Gauteng parents come out in numbers to vaccinate children amid measles outbreak

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dimension Data takes legal action against former executives over sale of Joburg headquarters
South Africa

Dimension Data takes legal action against former executives over sale of Joburg headquarters
Markus Jooste fined R15m, banned from directorships at listed companies for 20 years
Business Maverick

Markus Jooste fined R15m, banned from directorships at listed companies for 20 years
After the Bell: Botswana transparently displays what SA’s DMRE may reluctantly provide
South Africa

After the Bell: Botswana transparently displays what SA’s DMRE may reluctantly provide
Something wicked this way comes: ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence's quantum leap
Maverick News

Something wicked this way comes: ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence's quantum leap
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.