MI Cape Town players walk take the field for the inaugural SA20 match against Paarl Royals at Newlands on 10 January 2023. (Photo: SA20/Sportzpics/Gallo Images)

On the cricket field, emerging superstar Dewald Brevis and MI Cape Town provided the opening match of the SA20 with fireworks in the form of massive sixes and cartwheeling stumps.

MI Cape Town secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over near-neighbours the Paarl Royals at a scorching and packed Newlands, producing a near-perfect start to the much-hyped new competition.

But off the field, in the stands, is where the scene was set perfectly to inaugurate South Africa’s new premier T20 competition.

The picturesque Newlands cricket ground was at its colourful best on Tuesday, aided by cheerleaders in multi-coloured outfits and the stadium announcer getting the near-capacity crowd in full voice.

There hasn’t been a sold-out cricket match in a domestic cricket match in South Africa since before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020 and even then crowds were waning.

“That’s the fullest house I have ever played in, in South Africa,” said MI Cape Town opening batter Ryan Rickelton, who scored a brisk 42 off 33 deliveries.

“I’ve never actually played in front of a full house at Newlands. There were a lot of kids, a lot of screaming fans.”

“The guys on the mics were loud but they were good.”

Party atmosphere

City of Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was in attendance, donning the light blue jersey of MI Cape Town. Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also attended while soars of waving flags drowned out Newlands after every wicket and boundary scored by the new home side.

Anyone unfamiliar with cricket in South Africa watching Tuesday’s action would imagine the sport is in a very healthy space in the country.

Unfortunately, that is not the case. The national team has been plundered in every format in recent months and the sport’s governing body is financially and operationally in a precarious situation.

The hope is that the action seen on and around the field at Newlands rejuvenates Cricket South Africa (CSA) as a whole.

Spectators sprung to the call of action, proving the SA20 could be the lifeline CSA needs.

Crowds started pouring in well before the action got underway with scores of people at the stadium before 12 in the afternoon, before gates even opened for the day/night match.

Fortunately, there was plenty for the spectators to enjoy and be excited about with the entertainment starting an hour and a half before the first ball was bowled.

South African popstar Sho Madjozi had the crowd dancing to her hit songs while Master KG (the musician, not the bowler) provided the Afro-beats accompaniment.

Throughout the match, the players from both the Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town took in the occasion, signing autographs and taking selfies with eager supporters along the boundary ropes.

As the sun began to set behind Table Mountain and the warm weather began to chill as the game started to fizzle out to an easy MI Cape Town victory, much of the jubilant crowd stayed until the final ball was bowled as they continued to echo the name of their new home team.

On field action

Meanwhile, Brevis stole the show on the field with an incredible 70 runs off only 41 deliveries to help MI Cape Town to an eight-wicket win. The 19-year-old struck five lusty sixes and four sumptuous fours.

Despite his tender age, Brevis has already captured the hearts of South African cricket lovers, but he keeps a cool head off the field, spending much longer than his duty requires taking photos and signing autographs for supporters.

Rassie van der Dussen was the only Protea player that toured to Australia recently on showcase in the opening match as fast-bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi rested for the MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals respectively.

There was, however, another global fast-bowling superstar on showcase.

England’s Jofra Archer displayed his rapid pace and accuracy for the MI Cape Town in his first professional outing in over 500 days.

The tall-quick did not disappoint, rushing fellow internationals Jason Roy and Jos Buttler.

Local players stood little chance, something Wihan Lubbe can attest to, as he was beaten for pace in his dismissal to the Englishman.

“There’s some highly skilled players in this league and to have an opportunity to take it all in is something that I cherish,” said Ryan Rickelton about the calibre of players in the league.

Buttler gave the Royals supporters something to cheer for early in the contest striking a solid half-century off 41 deliveries but ultimately a score of 142 was never going to trouble a powerful MI Cape Town batting lineup. DM