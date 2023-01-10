Business Maverick

World

Xi warns China officials to avoid ‘collusion’ with big business

Xi warns China officials to avoid ‘collusion’ with big business
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Director General of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attend a plenary session during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 16 November 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL)
By Bloomberg
10 Jan 2023
0

Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned officials against colluding with the business world, underscoring that his government’s crackdown on the private sector will remain a concern for investors despite efforts to boost the economy.

“Action should be taken to prevent leading officials from acting for any interest group or power group, and to forestall any collusion between officials and businesspeople,” Xi told a meeting of anti-corruption regulators on Monday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

He also warned against “any infiltration of capital into politics that undermines the political ecosystem or the environment for economic development”.

Xi’s government has recently eased up on a regulatory crackdown on tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, helping their shares rebound. Yet questions remain over how far that approach will go given Xi has also pledged to ensure “common prosperity”, in part by reining in wealthy special interests.

Xi has made reining in graft a central aspect of his leadership of the world’s second-biggest economy over the past decade. That approach has been popular with the public and also served to weed out potential threats to his rule.

Last year, the anti-corruption officials broke up what they called a “political clique” led by former police official Sun Lijun, who was sentenced to what amounts to life in prison for taking bribes and other crimes.

The message that graft cannot be allowed to thrive in the Chinese political system is one that Xi delivers regularly. In December, just after securing a third term in power, Xi said the country had achieved an “overwhelming victory” in its battle against corruption but added that the work was “far from over.”

Economic measures

Xi’s latest call to continue with the campaign comes as his government abandons its Covid-Zero approach toward the coronavirus. On Sunday, China opened borders that had been largely closed for nearly three years, after earlier doing away with quarantine camps, mass testing and snap lockdowns.

Those policies had led to public anger, with widespread protests erupting in late November, though the government has insisted its policy changes were underway before the demonstrations erupted. 

With Covid rules loosening, the government is stepping up efforts to bolster the economy. China is considering a record quota for local government bonds and widening the budget deficit. The economy is forecast to expand by 4.8% this year, compared with little growth in the US and a potential contraction in the Eurozone, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Maverick News

I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
A seal brutally attacked by four men on a Cape Town beach has been euthanised
South Africa

A seal brutally attacked by four men on a Cape Town beach has been euthanised
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Ukraine Crisis

Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK
World

Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK
Proteas grind out draw against Australia in final Test match, ending a tumultuous tour
South Africa

Proteas grind out draw against Australia in final Test match, ending a tumultuous tour
Kyiv rejects claim of deadly Russian strike; warm winter defuses Putin’s energy gambit 
Ukraine Crisis

Kyiv rejects claim of deadly Russian strike; warm winter defuses Putin’s energy gambit 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Want to make South Africa better in 2023?

How about making your New Year's resolution to support our journalism? It has genuine impact for the country, benefits for you, and you can quit anytime (unlike that gym membership you just signed up for).

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.