Our Burning Planet

SOLAR WATCH

Weather reports for space? A team in Hermanus says information may protect Earth from future impacts

Weather reports for space? A team in Hermanus says information may protect Earth from future impacts
The release of an X1 solar flare on the Sun last year was captured by Nasa’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. (Photo: NASA / SDO)
By Elsabé Brits
10 Jan 2023
0

Due to increasingly interconnected and interdependent technological systems, space weather can negatively impact numerous sectors, leading to a cascade of operational failures. But South Africa is now equipped with a regional Space Weather Centre that can provide space forecasts 24/7 — and a leading local space weather specialist based there says its impact is so significant that it should be included in daily forecasts.

Space weather is caused by four main components: solar ­flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), high-speed solar wind and solar energetic particles. The concept of space weather refers to the effects that the sun has on the Earth and the planets of the solar system.

The Sun has an 11-year cycle and space weather is governed by this solar cycle, allowing experts to predict, at some level, when effects are likely to be most severe. 

This next “solar maximum” is likely to occur between 2024 and  2026. 

However, significant weather events can happen outside such predicted time frames — there was a massive flare on 5 January this year, for example.

space weather Tshisaphungo
Dr Mpho Tshisaphungo, South African National Space Agency Space Weather Lead. (Photo: Sansa)

The Space Weather Centre launched in November last year in Hermanus has eight full-time dedicated space weather forecasters, seven of whom are women.

Dr Lee-Anne McKinnell, managing director at the South African National Space Agency (Sansa) in Hermanus, says space weather is becoming so important “it should actually be included with the daily weather forecasts”.

GPS and electrical power

McKinnell explains that all GPS systems are affected by space weather, and if space weather is factored into planning, it is possible, for example, to reroute aircraft to have them fly at a lower altitude. 

Electrical power is specifically sensitive to space weather, and with warnings, one can redirect it. Space weather can cause problems such as corrosion on pipelines and lead to incorrect signal settings on railways. Drones can be knocked off course.

There are means to mitigate the effects in important operational areas, McKinnell notes, but they also require keeping backup systems, which adds to operational costs.

Despite the added effort and cost, she says, “we need to start thinking about the Sun when we plan”.

The centre issues a daily general bulletin to all its clients and, depending on the industry-specific warnings, via a subscription service. This is increasingly in demand for anyone who relies on communication, navigation and transport.

The four factors

McKinnell explains there are four events that can have an impact on Earth:

A solar flare is an eruption of matter on the surface of the Sun which is accompanied by an emission of electromagnetic energy in the form of gamma rays and X-rays. The biggest flares can be hundreds of times the size of the Earth. Flares are grouped in five classes (A, B, C, M and X).

Each class of flare is 10 times more powerful than the previous, with A-class flares being the weakest and X-class flares being the most energetic. 

The electromagnetic energy of a solar flare takes about eight minutes to arrive on Earth, and its effects may last for a few hours. Effects include interference in radio and satellite communication, high-frequency radio blackouts and GPS errors.

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) travel at speeds of up to 2,000km per second.. 

A CME is a massive cloud of hydrogen ions that erupt from the surface of the Sun when stored energy is suddenly released. The impact of a CME causes a disturbance to the Earth’s magnetic field and can interrupt communication and navigation systems.

CMEs take roughly one to four days to arrive on Earth and their effects may last for a few days, including geomagnetic storms, high-frequency radio blackouts, disturbances to power grids and long-distance pipelines, GPS errors and satellite anomalies.

Solar energetic particles (SEPs) are high-energy charged particles originating from energised solar flare sites or from shock waves associated with CMEs. They are of particular interest and importance as they can endanger the lives (of astronauts) and technological systems in outer space.

SEPs travel between 15 minutes and a few hours on their journey to Earth and their effects may last for a few days. They include satellite anomalies, radiation risk to high latitude flights and astronauts, radio blackouts and glitches to avionics.

Space weather storms present in two ways: A geomagnetic storm is a temporary disturbance of the earth’s magnetic field caused by sudden strong variations in the speed, density and magnetic properties of the solar wind.

Solar activity such as solar flares and coronal mass ejections may lead to turbulence in the ionosphere known as ionospheric storms. DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
Measles outbreaks confirmed in five provinces, with test positivity rate skyrocketing
South Africa

Measles outbreaks confirmed in five provinces, with test positivity rate skyrocketing
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Defence officials probe ‘despicable’ video of soldiers apparently burning insurgent bodies like rubbish
Maverick News

Defence officials probe ‘despicable’ video of soldiers apparently burning insurgent bodies like rubbish

TOP READS IN SECTION

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Measles outbreaks confirmed in five provinces, with test positivity rate skyrocketing
South Africa

Measles outbreaks confirmed in five provinces, with test positivity rate skyrocketing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.