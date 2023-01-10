Business Maverick

World

Bolsonaro hospitalised in US after Brasilia riots

Bolsonaro hospitalised in US after Brasilia riots
Former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro looks on after a press conference two days after being defeated by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the presidential runoff on 1 November 2022. Bolsonaro did not acknowledge his defeat. (Photo: Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
10 Jan 2023
0

Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to a US hospital with abdominal pain a day after his supporters stormed Brasilia demanding military intervention against his loss in the October election, according to his wife.  

The conservative leader, who travelled to the US on 30 December to skip the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is being treated at the AdventHealth Celebration, a hospital near Orlando, O Globo newspaper reported earlier.

Bolsonaro’s wife confirmed he’s hospitalised though she didn’t say where. A former aide to Bolsonaro, who requested anonymity to discuss his health, said he was being treated for possible intestinal obstruction. The ex-president has undergone several surgeries after being stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning in 2018.

The former president on Monday evening posted a photograph of himself on his Twitter page showing him in a hospital bed, adding that he’s in Orlando. “Thanks for the prayers and messages of speedy recovery,” he said.  

Emails and calls to the US hospital went unanswered. 

While Lula has alleged that Bolsonaro had been encouraging the riots in Brasilia, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday the Biden administration hasn’t received any requests from Brazil to extradite the former president.

Bolsonaro published on social media on Sunday, speaking out against the depredation of public buildings carried out by his supporters in Brasilia, and again on Monday, touting his government’s achievements.

Back in Brazil, a  day after the country’s capital was stormed by Bolsonaro’s supporters, Lula worked from his office, where he met with governors as well as the heads of congress and the Supreme Court.

“We are not going to allow democracy to slip out of our hands,” Lula said at the meeting. “They want a coup, and there won’t be a coup.”

All 27 governors accepted Lula’s invitation – even allies of Bolsonaro such as the governor of São Paulo state, Tarcísio de Freitas – to meet in the Palácio do Planalto, damaged by rioters the day before. 

“Brazilian democracy will become even stronger,” the governor said following the meeting.

The president, governors, heads of congress and court justices then all walked together to the top court building, which had also been vandalised, as demonstrations in defence of democracy took place in several cities nationwide, including São Paulo.

In Congress, also attacked on Sunday, a decree to intervene in the Federal District government through the end of January was approved by the lower house in a symbolic vote. The senate will take up the bill on Tuesday. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Maverick News

I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
A seal brutally attacked by four men on a Cape Town beach has been euthanised
South Africa

A seal brutally attacked by four men on a Cape Town beach has been euthanised
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Ukraine Crisis

Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK
World

Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK
Proteas grind out draw against Australia in final Test match, ending a tumultuous tour
South Africa

Proteas grind out draw against Australia in final Test match, ending a tumultuous tour
Kyiv rejects claim of deadly Russian strike; warm winter defuses Putin’s energy gambit 
Ukraine Crisis

Kyiv rejects claim of deadly Russian strike; warm winter defuses Putin’s energy gambit 

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Want to make South Africa better in 2023?

How about making your New Year's resolution to support our journalism? It has genuine impact for the country, benefits for you, and you can quit anytime (unlike that gym membership you just signed up for).

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.