Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Wall Street Counting on Big Tech Rip Once Fed Eases Hikes

Wall Street Counting on Big Tech Rip Once Fed Eases Hikes
Pedestrians pass in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
09 Jan 2023
0

Wall Street tech bulls are counting on the industry’s megacap stocks to move higher before long and jump start a rebound in the S&P 500.

The hope is that the Federal Reserve is coming close to wrapping up its inflation-fighting campaign, and that tech, the group that’s suffered the most from interest-rate hikes, will recover. The prospect, while still not imminent, came a step closer to reality Friday when the latest employment report showed a deceleration in wage growth, which the Fed is looking for as a sign of progress in its inflation battle. Perhaps not surprisingly, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index had its best day since Nov. 30. The gauge extended gains Monday, rising 1.9% as of 10:35 a.m. New York time.

“Even a small advance in technology megacaps will matter,” said Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas. “That’s going to be positive, and not only for technology investors. It will send a signal to the broader S&P.”

More clarity will likely come this week when investors get the latest update on inflation. A Bloomberg survey of 12 economists calls for a 6.5% jump in the Consumer Price Index in December, down from a 9.1% level in June. A University of Michigan survey of US consumers showed year-ahead inflation expectations fell to the lowest level since June 2021 last month.

More Signs of Cooling Inflation | Economists say price pressures likely eased further in December

The S&P 500 lost 6.7% between the beginning of December and Thursday, with two stocks — Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. — responsible for a third of the decline, showcasing just how strong of a grip tech megacaps have on the broader market.

“Ultimately, if the Fed gets inflation under control, tech has a chance to be the market leader, but the Fed is still in play for at least another six to eight months,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

But an economic slowdown that would prompt a shift by the Fed carries it’s own risks, too. Apple has ordered fewer components for a number of products, given slowing demand, Nikkei reported on Jan. 2. UBS analysts questioned growth prospects of Microsoft Corp.’s cloud-computing business, while Tesla is grappling with falling sales in China.

The upcoming earnings season may turn the sentiment around, but so far it looks bleak. Companies in the S&P 500 are expected to post a 2.7% profit decline in the fourth quarter, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. Excluding the five-biggest S&P 500 constituents the figure stands at just -0.9%.

“Investors are either dealing with uncertainty around inflation, or they’re dealing with anxiety about growth, and in either case it’s a lose-lose situation for tech megacaps,” said Zaccarelli.

Big Hit | Faamg stocks have seen their value plummet from a 2021 peak

Technology giants drove the stock market’s bull run for most of the last decade. They also dominated during the Covid-19 pandemic when investors devoured anything digital. However, that trend reversed last year when rising prices forced the central bank to fight back and cut rates to near zero. As interest rates climbed and growth outlooks soured in 2022, the so-called FAAMG cohort — Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc. — lost 38% of its market value, trailing both the Nasdaq 100 Index and the S&P 500.

The tech downturn exerted an outsize drag on major indexes. Apple, the S&P 500’s biggest stock by market value, and Tesla, the 15th largest, were responsible for 88% of the S&P 500’s drop on the first trading day of 2023. All told, a gauge tracking four tech giants — Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Netflix — rose 3.2% for the week, while a broader gauge that includes Tesla and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. fell 1%.

More often than not, no other sector is big enough to offset a move in tech stocks. And even though the influence of the mega-tech cohort on the S&P 500 is declining as giants like Apple drop in market value, the group remains huge. To give an idea of how big that is: the share of just the four tech titans in the S&P 500  — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon —  stands at about 16%, greater than the entire health-care group, the index’s second-biggest industry after tech.

“You have to be leery of tech stocks because there’s still lingering uncertainty that the Fed will go above and beyond by hiking rates,” said Eric Beiley, executive managing director of wealth management at Steward Partners Global Advisory. “Tech will eventually have its day, but until we have more clarity on central bank policy it’s a tough place to invest.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Maverick News

I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
‘Stay strong and do not be afraid of white people. They no longer have power,’ says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Stay strong and do not be afraid of white people. They no longer have power,’ says Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Ukraine Crisis

Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Viva policy uncertainty! ANC resolves to remain irresolute when it comes to economic policy
South Africa

Viva policy uncertainty! ANC resolves to remain irresolute when it comes to economic policy
Drop in fuel price one small relief in January 2023
Maverick News

Drop in fuel price one small relief in January 2023
Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK
World

Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Want to make South Africa better in 2023?

How about making your New Year's resolution to support our journalism? It has genuine impact for the country, benefits for you, and you can quit anytime (unlike that gym membership you just signed up for).

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.