Debswana, a joint venture between the government and Anglo American Plc. unit De Beers that mines most of the nation’s gems, sold 54.9 billion pula of rough diamonds in the 11 months through November 2022, central bank data show. That compares with 38.1 billion pula in 2021, which was the most since 2016.

Despite the improvement, the ministry’s forecast for a budget deficit of 7.7 billion pula, or 3.4% of GDP, for the current fiscal year remains unchanged. Finance Minister Peggy Serame may revise the estimate in her budget speech due next month.