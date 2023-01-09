Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Diamond Sales Fuel Botswana Budget Surplus as Buyers Shun Russia

Diamond Sales Fuel Botswana Budget Surplus as Buyers Shun Russia
An employee inspects a selection of uncut diamonds. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
09 Jan 2023
0

Botswana posted a budget surplus for the six months through September, driven by surging demand for diamonds as buyers flocked to the African nation and avoided Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The southern African nation recorded a budget surplus of 598.7 million pula ($46.9 million), or 0.55% of gross domestic product, in the first half of the fiscal year ending March 2023, the finance ministry said Monday in an emailed statement. The positive balance was driven by a 66% increase in mineral revenues, largely due to improved diamond exports.

Read: Botswana Seeks Wider Diamond Industry Role as Russia Hobbled

Debswana, a joint venture between the government and Anglo American Plc. unit De Beers that mines most of the nation’s gems, sold 54.9 billion pula of rough diamonds in the 11 months through November 2022, central bank data show. That compares with 38.1 billion pula in 2021, which was the most since 2016.

Despite the improvement, the ministry’s forecast for a budget deficit of 7.7 billion pula, or 3.4% of GDP, for the current fiscal year remains unchanged. Finance Minister Peggy Serame may revise the estimate in her budget speech due next month.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
South Africa

‘Kraken’ Covid-19 subvariant detected in SA — but is unlikely to cause rise in severe infections
Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Maverick News

I quit for my own safety, former Fort Hare deputy vice-chancellor says in wake of VC ‘assassination attempt’
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
‘Stay strong and do not be afraid of white people. They no longer have power,’ says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

‘Stay strong and do not be afraid of white people. They no longer have power,’ says Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Maverick News

Attempted murder of departing Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter reported to SAPS
Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Ukraine Crisis

Putin’s energy gambit fizzles as warm winter saves Europe
Viva policy uncertainty! ANC resolves to remain irresolute when it comes to economic policy
South Africa

Viva policy uncertainty! ANC resolves to remain irresolute when it comes to economic policy
Drop in fuel price one small relief in January 2023
Maverick News

Drop in fuel price one small relief in January 2023
Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK
World

Sunak heads for crunch talks with unions as strikes hobble UK

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Want to make South Africa better in 2023?

How about making your New Year's resolution to support our journalism? It has genuine impact for the country, benefits for you, and you can quit anytime (unlike that gym membership you just signed up for).

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.