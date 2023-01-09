Cape Town SPCA staff recover a seal at Monwabisi Beach, Cape Town, that had been attacked by four men who said they had been approached by a traditional healer to kill the animal for its body parts. The seal was later put down. (Photo: SPCA-Cape Town)

A vicious attack on a seal at Monwabisi Beach outside Cape Town on Sunday evening was apparently carried out with the aim of using the animal’s parts for medicinal purposes, SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse told Daily Maverick.

The four culprits, who were arrested and are facing animal cruelty charges, repeatedly hurled rocks at the trapped seal. Due to the severity of its injuries, it had to be humanely put down.

Pieterse said the animal suffered from severe facial and skull fractures and was bleeding heavily from the mouth. One of its eyes was crushed and most of its teeth had been broken off.

“According to one of the suspects who was questioned as to what their motive was in trying to kill the seal, he explained that he and a group of friends had been approached by a traditional healer who pointed out the seal to them and offered them R3,000 to kill it,” said Pieterse.

Shock

Condemning the attack, the City of Cape Town said this was one of the most brutal attacks on wildlife in recent times.

Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews said he could not imagine the pain and stress the seal endured during the attack.

“I am shocked and horrified and call on the public to please keep on notifying us when they see animals being attacked, harmed or in distress,” said Andrews.

“I want to remind the public to please keep a safe and respectful distance from marine animals at all times, and to not interfere or feed them.”

This is the second incident involving a seal in less than a week, after a juvenile Cape fur seal attacked two beachgoers at Clifton 4th beach in Cape Town. It’s believed the seal was suffering from domoic acid poisoning as a result of eating red tide algae blooms.

Both incidents are said to be rare occurrences, with the stoning of the seal the first of its kind in several years. Pieterse said, however, that the SPCA was aware of instances of seal body parts washing up on beaches.

“We try to prevent animal cruelty by means of education. However, this attack would not have been prevented with education as there was a specific aim with this attack — to kill the animal for medicinal reasons.

“We will now ensure that the culprits face the full might of the law and that a hefty sentence is handed down by the magistrate,” Pieterse said.

The City of Cape Town took the opportunity to remind the public to keep their distance from marine wildlife. It also urged dog owners to keep their pets on leashes and away from wildlife at all times. Also, people should not support the feeding of seals as a tourist attraction at fishing harbours.

“We urge the public not to approach wild animals, especially seals resting on our coastlines. If you are concerned about the seal or its wellbeing, call the SPCA wildlife department on 021-700 4158/9, and one of our inspectors will respond to assess the seal and take the appropriate action.

“Seals remain wild animals and can cause severe damage if they bite a person,” Pieterse said. DM/OBP