Business Maverick

REPUTATIONAL RISK

South Africa to meet finance watchdog in bid to avoid greylisting

South Africa to meet finance watchdog in bid to avoid greylisting
Acting Director-General of National Treasury Ismail Momoniat during a media briefing before the Medium Term Budget Speech on Wednesday 26 October 2022 at Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Bloomberg
06 Jan 2023
0

South African authorities will meet peers from a global financial watchdog next week as they seek to avert being placed on its so-called grey list denoting nations with shortcomings in tackling illicit financial flows. 

A delegation led by the National Treasury’s Acting-Director General Ismail Momoniat will meet with the Financial Action Task Force’s Joint Group in Rabat, Morocco, on 13 January, the National Treasury said on Friday in a statement.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa late last month signed into law two key pieces of legislation that was seen as important in addressing deficiencies flagged by the watchdog.Officials from the central bank, tax office and law enforcement agencies will participate in the meeting in which they’ll update the Paris-based body on progress by the South African authorities.
Read More

Africa’s most industrialised economy was found wanting in all 11 of the FATF’s effectiveness measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. The evaluation was carried out in 2019 following an era of endemic graft during Jacob Zuma’s nine-year presidency.

Zuma, who quit in 2018 under pressure from the governing party, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The central bank has previously warned that grey-listing may have wide-reaching consequences for South Africa’s financial system. Besides causing reputational damage, it could lead to capital and currency outflows, while transactional, administrative and funding costs for banks could increase, it said. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Maverick News

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Maverick News

KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
Maverick News

Why are we seeing an increase in aggressive behaviour by seals?
The noose is closing on Angola’s Isabel dos Santos and stolen loot stashed away in other countries
Maverick News

The noose is closing on Angola’s Isabel dos Santos and stolen loot stashed away in other countries

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
Maverick News

Eskom operator hauled to court after probe into theft of diesel worth R500,000
A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023
Maverick News

A country ‘ungovernable’ — how Eskom plans to tackle the scourge of sabotage, fraud and corruption in 2023
KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
Maverick News

KZN ANC licks wounds during reconvened conference in Mangaung after Nasrec defeat
R350,000 for round of golf with Ramaphosa — ‘We don’t have money, we raise money,’ says ANC’s Mbalula
Maverick News

R350,000 for round of golf with Ramaphosa — ‘We don’t have money, we raise money,’ says ANC’s Mbalula
Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag
Maverick News

Gupta family's neglected Constantia mansion up for sale with a R20m price tag

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options