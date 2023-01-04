Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns and Yagan Sasman of Swallows FC during the DStv Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 3 January 2023. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images)

It’s a new year. New beginnings. People have come up with resolutions to ensure that by the end of 2023 they are living happier, healthier lives.

Then there is Mamelodi Sundowns, who have had only one resolution over the past five seasons — to keep winning and being the best soccer club in South Africa.

In 2023 they have the same mandate, which they have so far executed with the efficiency that has come to define them during their 10-year dominance of South African football.

With a 2-0 victory over Orlando Pirates to wrap up 2022 in the DStv Premiership, and another 2-0 win over Swallows on Tuesday — setting the tone for 2023 — Masandawana have now recorded eight consecutive league wins.

This is the Tshwane team’s best return since a 10-game winning streak in 2014.

Resilient Birds

In the game against Swallows to kickstart the new year, Sundowns were made to sweat as the Birds frustrated them with a low block — until Neo Maema broke the deadlock with a cracking, curling effort just after 60 minutes.

The Swallows wall collapsed and Sundowns doubled their lead thanks to some wonderful interplay between veteran Themba Zwane and starlet Cassius Mailula.

With the win, Sundowns — who have won the Premiership title five seasons in a row — are now seven points clear of their Pretoria neighbours, SuperSport United.

They have won their last four matches with a 12-0 aggregate. This led to Swallows head coach Ernst Middendorp claiming that the South African league champions (12 titles in total) have already won their 13th league trophy.

This claim was shot down as premature by his Sundowns counterpart, Rulani Mokwena.

“It’s too early to say that the league is wrapped up. Because there is still such a long way [to go]. No league title has ever been won in January. There are so many games still to go,” Mokwena told journalists after they beat Swallows.

Of course, the young mentor is not wrong, with 14 games played so far in 2022/2023, 16 matches remain. However, Middendorp is equally correct as Sundowns have recently not lost the league title from winning positions.

Another factor that generally separates them from their challengers is their consistency. However, even scarier for potential challengers this season is that the Tshwane giants are out to improve on what have already been formidable showings.

“The challenge now is whether we can keep on getting better… The focus is getting better. We have to get even better,” said Mokwena.

On the hunt

Following two consecutive jobs which raised questions about his ability, one of the most decorated coaches in South African football — Gavin Hunt — is once again showing his pedigree.

The SuperSport coach, who was recently on the books of Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United, has found his groove with Matsatsantsa — a club where he previously won three Premiership titles.

His side’s 1-0 win over Cape Town City means the Tshwane side is now second on the log table and seven points behind Sundowns. The triumph also means Hunt’s men are undefeated in six matches (with five of those being wins). They last lost a match to Kaizer Chiefs in September 2022.

After losing his first four games with the Tshwane side, Hunt was under pressure, but one of the people who believed in him was Pitso Mosimane.

“A good coach that has won more trophies than many coaches in SA can’t become a bad coach overnight… Gavin Hunt is better than all of us, myself included,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

“He did not win trophies with Sundowns. He won the league title three times at SuperSport. [With SuperSport] I only came second, repeatedly. Think about it. He is a top coach.” DM