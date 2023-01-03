Maverick Life

New Year’s resolutions for a happy life that contributes to a healthy environment

A man walks across Muizenberg beach in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 December 2022. With Cape Town in peak tourist season some pristine beaches have been closed due to sewage pollution. In the past week both Muizenberg and Fish Hoek beaches have been closed at stages by authorities concerned of potential gastrointestinal issues due to sewage. Organisation ActionSA Western Cape chairperson Michelle Wasserman said sewage infrastructure in the city had worsened over the past few years. The city of Cape Town is monitoring water contamination levels and opens and closes the beaches according to contamination levels.
By Daily Maverick
03 Jan 2023
'Going green' may be easier than you think and includes more than recycling and to stop eating meat. Read the following articles to open your mind to the possibilities of a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Four New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment

By Viniece Jennings

When many people think of New Year’s resolutions, they brainstorm ways to improve themselves for the year ahead. What if we expanded those aspirations to include resolutions that benefit our communities, society and the planet, too?

Image: Nick Fewings / Unsplash

Watch your steps – consider your carbon footprint and travel in eco-friendly style

By Jamie Venter

South Africans are becoming more conscious of the environmental impacts of their holiday trips. Likewise, the tourism industry is looking at ways to cater for travellers who care about the planet.

travel eco-friendly carbon
Photo: Unsplash

Coffin? Casket? Cremation? How to make your death more environmentally friendly

By Paola Magni and Edda Guareschi

Burial land is running low in certain parts of the world. It’s about time we started to consider the environmental cost of our final resting place.

Image: Vidar Nordli Mathisen for Unsplash

Sustainable solutions for a new generation of self-starters

By Julia Evans

Young entrepreneurs are coming up with sustainable and innovative businesses that are creating job opportunities and boosting the circular economy in South Africa. And they have no intention of leaving their communities behind.

sustainable solutions

Why biodegradable packaging might not be… biodegradable

By Malibongwe Tyilo

There’s a perception that product packaging labelled as ‘biodegradable’ will simply degrade in a matter of months, reducing litter and making for good compost. That is not always the case. In fact, it can be worse for the environment.

A shop assistant packs biodegradable bags. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

Understanding the climate crisis – YouTube channels, podcasts and free online resources

By Tevya Turok Shapiro

If you’re strapped for time or energy to engage with detailed written articles, try these instead and get quickly clued up on the science around our climate crisis.

Image: Kurzgesagt

We’re recycling potato skins to make prebiotics: here’s why that’s good for your gut – and the planet

By Eleanor Binner and Afroditi Chatzifragkou

It’s an unbelievable tragedy that a third of the world’s food is wasted. To put that in perspective, it would take an area the size of China to grow that much food – and if food waste were a country it would be the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

Potato peels. Image: jhenning / Pixabay
Potato peels. Image: jhenning / Pixabay

 

 

