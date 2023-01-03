OUR HEALTHY PLANET
New Year’s resolutions for a happy life that contributes to a healthy environment
'Going green' may be easier than you think and includes more than recycling and to stop eating meat. Read the following articles to open your mind to the possibilities of a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.
Four New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment
By Viniece Jennings
When many people think of New Year’s resolutions, they brainstorm ways to improve themselves for the year ahead. What if we expanded those aspirations to include resolutions that benefit our communities, society and the planet, too?
Watch your steps – consider your carbon footprint and travel in eco-friendly style
By Jamie Venter
South Africans are becoming more conscious of the environmental impacts of their holiday trips. Likewise, the tourism industry is looking at ways to cater for travellers who care about the planet.
Coffin? Casket? Cremation? How to make your death more environmentally friendly
By Paola Magni and Edda Guareschi
Burial land is running low in certain parts of the world. It’s about time we started to consider the environmental cost of our final resting place.
Sustainable solutions for a new generation of self-starters
By Julia Evans
Young entrepreneurs are coming up with sustainable and innovative businesses that are creating job opportunities and boosting the circular economy in South Africa. And they have no intention of leaving their communities behind.
Why biodegradable packaging might not be… biodegradable
By Malibongwe Tyilo
There’s a perception that product packaging labelled as ‘biodegradable’ will simply degrade in a matter of months, reducing litter and making for good compost. That is not always the case. In fact, it can be worse for the environment.
Understanding the climate crisis – YouTube channels, podcasts and free online resources
By Tevya Turok Shapiro
If you’re strapped for time or energy to engage with detailed written articles, try these instead and get quickly clued up on the science around our climate crisis.
We’re recycling potato skins to make prebiotics: here’s why that’s good for your gut – and the planet
By Eleanor Binner and Afroditi Chatzifragkou
It’s an unbelievable tragedy that a third of the world’s food is wasted. To put that in perspective, it would take an area the size of China to grow that much food – and if food waste were a country it would be the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter.
