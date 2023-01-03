Siya Kolisi during the South Africa men's national rugby team media conference at The Lensbury on 25 November, 2022 in London, England. (Photo: Alex Broadway/Gallo Images)

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is set for a sensational move to French club Racing 92 after the culmination of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. His current club, the Sharks, confirmed the move on Tuesday.

“Siya has been an instrumental and much-loved member of the Sharks family since his arrival two years ago,” said the Sharks’ chief executive Eduard Coetzee.

“His well-documented and commendable leadership qualities extend far beyond the playing field and this is none more so evident than his involvement with the launch of the Players First programme, as well as his commitment in the expansion of the Sharks brand to a global market.”

The flanker joined the Sharks from Western Cape side the Stormers in February 2021, on a five-year deal. He added leadership to a dressing room boasting the likes of Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and most recently, Eben Etzebeth.

He was recently appointed as Shark captain for the European Rugby Champions Cup.

“His move to France is a new and exciting opportunity and we could not be happier for him. We are blessed to have him don the black and white jersey and we know that over the next few months, he will continue to give back to the team and our fans.”

Kolisi, Coetzee and the Sharks’ followers will hope that their star player can sign off on a high. The Durban outfit is competing on two international fronts this season — the Champions Cup (where Racing is also present) and the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Considering the quality that they possess; the South Africans are genuine contenders in each competition — though they have had some indifferent results in URC so far this season — leading to the departure of head coach Sean Everitt in November 2022. He was replaced by former Blitzboks mentor Neil Powell.

The bigger picture

Kolisi’s French move is a symbolic one as it is part of a broader long-term collaboration between the Sharks and Racing, with an eye on continuing to build a mutually beneficial relationship in the future.

The collaboration will involve quarterly meetings of owners and management, and an exchange of ideas about player sharing, coaching expertise and branding.

Racing will become part of the global network of relationships established by the Sharks since American consortium MVM Holdings became the majority shareholder in the KwaZulu-Natal franchise. This in efforts to expand the brand to Europe and the North American market in the years leading up to the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

“It has been an incredible collaborative effort between the Sharks and Racing 92 that has enabled me to start a new chapter in my career after the 2023 World Cup,” shared Kolisi.

“I want to give a massive thanks to the Sharks for welcoming me with open arms in 2021, and for making me feel so at home in Durban, while their support over the last couple of years has been hugely influential during a key period in my career,” the Springbok captain continued.

“I am immensely appreciative that the Sharks have given me their blessing to make this move, and it goes without saying that I will continue to give my all for the team over the next few months.”

Kolisi will become the latest South African to turn out for the French side, following in the footsteps of Springbok teammates Trevor Nyakane and Warrick Gelant — who are currently on the books of Racing, having signed from the Bulls and Stormers respectively.

South African-born flanker Bernard Le Roux is also part of the French team. DM