DM168

YEAR IN REVIEW

LIV Invitational Series shook the professional golf world to its roots in 2022

LIV Invitational Series shook the professional golf world to its roots in 2022
Individual runner-up Branden Grace, champion team captain Dustin Johnson and third-placed Peter Uihlein at the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami. (Photo: Chris Trotman / LIV Golf / Getty Images)
By Cody Hansen
02 Jan 2023
0

It was a tumultuous and controversial year for professional golf, largely owing to the rise of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

For almost as long as it has existed, professional golf has had a clear hier­archy. Major championships have been the pinnacle of the game, and the US-based PGA Tour has been the world’s strongest and most exclusive professional golf circuit, attracting the best players in the world.

The DP World Tour, formerly the European Tour, was second on golf’s small pyramid, attracting many of the world’s best Euro­pean players, and was often used to kickstart careers — such as those of Rory McIlroy and Sergio García. South Africans have also been particularly successful on this circuit.

These tours have decades of history, and a legacy built by some of the world’s greatest golfers competing year after year.

Yet, when a new tour arrived, with money unlike anything ever seen in the game, history and legacy went out the window. 

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hoists the FedEx Cup. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Gallo Images)

The elephant in the room

The LIV Golf Invitational Series, which recently completed its first season, is a professional golf circuit funded by Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund, reportedly worth $500-billion.

The season consisted of eight LIV events. The first took place in early June at the Centurion Club in London, and the season finale concluded at the Trump National Doral golf course in Miami, Florida, at the end of October.

Headed by Greg Norman, LIV aggressively pursued some of the biggest names in the game and gave players huge signing-on fees. Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson were both paid more than $100-million just to join, whereas most other defectors signed on for tens of millions.

The LIV “tournaments” were invitational only, and consisted of a field of 48 players playing 54-hole stroke play for the indivi­dual title. Participants were split into 12 teams of four, with prizes on offer.

There was no cut, each round had a shotgun start and the first season of events did not offer participants world ranking points. What caught the world’s attention was the money. 

Cameron Smith. (Photo: Daniel Pockett / Getty Images)

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

South Africans cashed in

Each event had a total purse of $25-million, with the individual winner taking home a cool $4-million.

A number of notable players signed with LIV Golf over the course of the season, despite facing a complete ban from the PGA Tour, including major champions Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Mickelson and Cameron Smith.

South Africans Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Shaun Norris not only made the jump but quickly found success.

Schwartzel won the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in London, with a one-shot victory over compatriot Hennie du Plessis. As a result of his win, combined with the all-South African Stinger GC winning the team competition, he netted $4.75-million, nearly double the $2.7-million Scottie Scheffler took home for winning the 2022 Masters.

At the next event, in Portland in the US, South Africans shone again, and Grace claimed a two-stroke victory over Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.

Grace went on to finish second to Johnson in the season-long Order of Merit. For this, he received an $8-million bonus, which took his season earnings to $16.6-million. For reference, Grace’s career earnings on the PGA Tour amount to just over $12-million.

Yet, despite success for a number of players financially, 2022 marked a decline for South African golf on the world stage.

Oosthuizen is currently the only South African in the top 50 of the world rankings, sitting at number 49. The 2010 Open champion ended 2021 ranked 10th in the world.

In December, Oosthuizen briefly slipped out of the top 50 for the first time in more than a decade, but was helped by a tie for seventh at the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek in Mpumalanga — with LIV golfers still allowed to play DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour events.

Schwartzel’s tie 10th finish at the Masters was the only top 10 in a major for a South African this year, and there are now just four players from South Africa inside the world’s top 100 — down from nine in February.

Thriston Lawrence (26) had a stellar first season on the DP World Tour, claiming two victories en route to getting the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award — the first South African to win it. He has since added another victory, the South African Open, and is at a career-high of 63rd in the world.

Dean Burmester, plying his trade on the PGA Tour, had his best major finish with a tie for 11th at the Open Championship, and is ranked 55th. 

Thriston Lawrence celebrates winning the Investec SA Open Championship. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Gallo Images)

Rory is back on top

As he became the face of the PGA Tour in its fight with LIV, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy returned to the summit of the world rankings by winning the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup and the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai — becoming only the second player after Henrik Stenson to complete the double.

McIlroy won three times on the PGA tour and finished in the top eight of all four majors — although a first major championship title since 2014 eluded him.

At the Masters, American Scheffler was in control from the get-go, unflappable en route to a three-stroke victory over McIlroy to claim his first major.

McIlroy carded a final round 64 (-8), which included holing a bunker shot on the 18th, for his best finish at Augusta. With four wins in the season, Scheffler was PGA Tour Player of the Year and briefly held the number one spot in the world rankings.

At the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, Justin Thomas secured his second major title after coming from seven shots back at the start of the day to defeat Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff.

Chile’s Mito Pereira, who took a three-stroke lead into the final round, had a one-stroke lead playing the final hole, but hit his drive into a water hazard and ultimately made a double bogey, missing the playoff by one. No South African was inside the top 50.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick won his first major at the 2022 US Open, at Brookline. He secured a one-stroke victory over Zalatoris and Scheffler after a final round 68. MJ Daffue was the highest-placed South African, in a tie for 31st. 

The Open Championship

Cameron Smith, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2022, won his first major at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews after shooting 64 (-8) in the final round to claim a one-stroke victory over PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young, who shot 65 (-7) in the final round. McIlroy was a further shot back in third place. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Acting PP agrees Tembisa decuplets never existed - but still no scrutiny for Piet Rampedi and Iqbal Surve's role
Maverick News

Acting PP agrees Tembisa decuplets never existed – but still no scrutiny for Piet Rampedi and Iqbal Surve's role
Norval’s Pont in the Northern Cape — where legends shine forever
Maverick Life

Norval’s Pont in the Northern Cape — where legends shine forever
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
People of the Year

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Maverick News

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
People of the Year

Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station

TOP READS IN SECTION

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
People of the Year

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
People of the Year

Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
Gwede ‘Ol’ King Coal’ Mantashe is labelled polluter-in-chief by our readers
People of the Year

Gwede ‘Ol’ King Coal’ Mantashe is labelled polluter-in-chief by our readers
Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Maverick News

Zweli Mkhize – a sick state of affairs and a lot of bad vibes
Wild Coast activists set international precedent in campaign against exploitation of the sea
People of the Year

Wild Coast activists set international precedent in campaign against exploitation of the sea

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo