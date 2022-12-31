Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The year 2022 in sports and arts pictures

The year 2022 in sports and arts pictures
French driver Mathieu Serradori and French copilot Loic Minaudier of Srt Racing team in action during stage 1A of the Rally Dakar 2022 between Ha'il and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, 01 January 2022. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
By Maverick Life Editors
31 Dec 2022
0

Here is an incomplete gallery of images of this year's events around the world.

Stefan Rogentin of Team Switzerland skis during the Men’s Downhill 1st training session ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Alpine Ski Centre on February 03, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt of Team Germany celebrate victory during the Luge Doubles Run 2 on day five of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 09, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (center) is tackled during the first half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. EPA-EFE/JOHN G. MABANGLO
Hiraku Misawa of Team Japan competes during a training session for the Men’s Downhill Standing ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics at National Alpine Ski Centre on March 03, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Aaliyah Edwards #3 of the UConn Huskies looks to shoot the ball during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite 8 Round at Total Mortgage Arena on March 28, 2022 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Sloane Stephens of The United States plays a forehand against Diane Parry of France during the Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day 6 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 27, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina is thrown in the air by their teammates as they celebrate their sides victory in the 2022 Finalissima match between Italy and Argentina at Wembley Stadium on June 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Picture made available 23 June 2022 of Anita Alvarez (C) of the US being helped out of the pool by her coach (R) and an unidentified man after she fainted at the end of her performance during women’s free final of artistic swimming of 19th FINA World Championships in Hajos Alfred National Sports Swimming Pool in Budapest, Hungary, 22 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Szigetvary
Maria Oliveira of Brazil and Gloria de Paula of Brazil exchange strikes during their women’s strawweight fight at the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Le’Veon Bell (L) in action aginst Uriah Hall during their Cruiserweight fight at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, USA, 29 October 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Team Australia celebrates after victory in the Women’s Rugby Sevens Semi-Final match between Team Australia and Team New Zealand on day two of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Coventry Stadium on July 30, 2022 on the Coventry, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Lea Meyer of Germany falls at the water in the women’s 3000m Steeplechase heats at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, 16 July 2022. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Suzanna Shahbazian of Team Canada competes with a ribbon during Individual All-Around Final on day eight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Arena Birmingham on August 05, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil competes in the Balance Beam event of the women’s Apparatus Finals at the 51st FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Liverpool, Britain, 06 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
Chinese Formula One driver Guanyu Zhou of Alfa Romeo Racing crashes during the Formula One Grand Prix of Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain, 03 July 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Team Europe player Roger Federer (seated) of Switzerland is applauded by teammates (from L) Rafael Nadal of Spain, Team Europe vice-captain Thomas Enqvist of Sweden, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Cameron Norrie of Great Britain, Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece after playing the doubles match with Nadal against Team World double Jack Sock of the US and Frances Tiafoe of the US on the first day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament in London, Britain, 23 September 2022. The match was Federer’s last game before retirement. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Rutger Koppelaar of the Netherlands in action during the Men’s pole vault finals at the European Championships Munich 2022, Munich, Germany, 20 August 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
Abigail Irozuru of Team England takes part in a practice jump for the Women’s Long Jump Final during Athletics Track & Field on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of the United States reacts in the second set against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Serena Williams of the United States thanks the fans after being defeated by Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during their Women’s Singles Third Round match on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
The starting eleven of Germany pose for a team picture before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Kylian Mbappe of France reacts to a missed chance during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

***

 

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Timothee Chalamet attends the “Bones And All” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on September 02, 2022 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Quannah Chasinghorse attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Actress Amber Heard arrives at the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Actor Johnny Depp smokes during a break in his trial at the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia.. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
US actor Will Smith (R) swings at US actor Chris Rock during the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 27 March 2022. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 24 categories. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Sean Bankhead and Lil Nas X (R) attend the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Catherine, play percussion instruments as they visit the ‘Cultural Yard’ in the Trenchtown neighborhood, where reggae legend Bob Marley was born, in Kingston, Jamaica, 23 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Rudolph Brown
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sits in a car as she attends Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Marko Djurica – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Visitors view artworks from the ‘Max Is in the Army’ series (2022) by Ukrainian artist Lesia Khomenko, on display in the Ukrainian pavilion at the 59th International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy, 22 April 2022. The international contemporary art exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia, runs from 23 April to 27 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi HUNGARY OUT
Supporters gather with signs during the event ‘Stand with Salman: Defend the Freedom to Write’ at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building of the New York Public Library, in New York, New York, USA, 19 August 2022. Rushdie, against whom a fatwa was issued by the Ayatollah of Iran in 1989 after the publication of his novel The Satanic Verses, sustained severe injuries after being attacked 12 August while on stage at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York. EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL
Members of the ‘Colla Xiquets de Reus’ team form their ‘castell’ or human tower during Castells contest’s final in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain, 02 October 2022. The ‘castells’, human constructions in the form of towers, where each ‘casteller’ stands on the shoulders of the one below up to a height of between four and ten levels, are included in the list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). EPA-EFE/Enric Fontcuberta
Thousands of people stand nude, as part of an installation by contemporary artist Spencer Tunick, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia 26 November 2022. Thousands of people have bared all for photographer Spencer Tunick at Sydney’s Bondi Beach. The shoot aims to remind people to get checked for skin cancer. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS
People participate in La Tomatina, a traditional and world-wide known tomato fight festival in Bunol (Castellon), eastern Spain, 31 August 2022. As every year on the last Wednesday of August, thousands of people visit the small village of Bunol to attend the Tomatina, a battle in which tons of ripe tomatoes are used to throw at each other. Around 130.000 kilos of tomatoes will be thrown. EPA-EFE/Ana Escobar
Idols of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesh washed ashore after being immersed in the sea of the Bay of Bengal, on the fifth day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, at Pattinapakkam beach, in Chennai, India, 04 September 2022. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival is a ten-day-long event that is celebrated all over India. During the Ganpati festival, which is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, idols of the Hindu deity are worshipped at hundreds of pandals or makeshift tents before they are immersed into water bodies. EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED
A young girl painted with black oil takes part in the procession in honor of Santo Domingo de Guzman, in Managua, Nicaragua, 01 August 2022. After a three-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the image of Santo Domingo de Guzman returned to rule the festivities in his honor, the largest that is celebrated in Nicaragua. Tens of thousands of faithful Catholics gathered in the southeast of the Nicaraguan capital, to accompany the image of Santo Domingo de Guzman on its annual journey of ten kilometers, from the outskirts to the old center of the city EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres
The world’s first cyber runway life-size dog presents a bag by Swiss tech accessories brand Ferronato during the Men’s Arab Fashion Week in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 28 June 2022 (issued 29 June 2022). EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gwede ‘Ol’ King Coal’ Mantashe is labelled polluter-in-chief by our readers
People of the Year

Gwede ‘Ol’ King Coal’ Mantashe is labelled polluter-in-chief by our readers
Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
People of the Year

Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
Carl Niehaus, the sanctimonious con artist and mascot to corruption and incompetence
People of the Year

Carl Niehaus, the sanctimonious con artist and mascot to corruption and incompetence
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
People of the Year

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda nearly tops the pile for sewage in our sea water
While tourist numbers surge, costly rolling blackouts have been a ‘game changer’ for Cape Town’s small businesses
Maverick News

While tourist numbers surge, costly rolling blackouts have been a ‘game changer’ for Cape Town’s small businesses

TOP READS IN SECTION

Without batters capable of building an innings, the Proteas will become a Test lightweight
Maverick News

Without batters capable of building an innings, the Proteas will become a Test lightweight
Pelé, the 'King of Soccer’ and pioneer of the beautiful game’s magic of movement, is no more
Maverick News

Pelé, the 'King of Soccer’ and pioneer of the beautiful game’s magic of movement, is no more
Pelé (1940-2022) – The G.O.A.T
Maverick News

Pelé (1940-2022) – The G.O.A.T
World at their feet – Messi magic, Morocco marvels and a Banyana breakthrough
Maverick News

World at their feet – Messi magic, Morocco marvels and a Banyana breakthrough
South African rugby made progress, but now optimum results are needed
Maverick News

South African rugby made progress, but now optimum results are needed

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.