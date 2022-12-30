DM168

Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom’s coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station

Mandy Rambharos gives Eskom's coal-driven Komati new life as a renewable power plant station
General manager of Eskom's Just Energy Transition Office, Mandy Rambharos, in front of containerised solar micro-grid on display at Komati Power Station. (Photo: Julia Evans)
By Asive Mabula
30 Dec 2022
Before her recent overseas career move, innovative Mandy Rambharos breathed new green life into a smoky, coal-powered Eskom plant. For that, she is Our Burning Planet’s Guardian of the Year runner-up for 2022.

Mandy Rambharos worked at Eskom for 24 years, until October 2022. In her time at the power supplier, she introduced the Just Energy Transition office as a means to make Eskom greener.

Because Eskom is one of the world’s largest carbon emitters, Rambharos wanted to make sure it could lessen its carbon footprint through the introduction of a renewable energy source power station.

Last coal huff and puff 

Last month, before Rambharos left her office, Komati power station huffed the last bit of smoke from coal.

Instead of this power station closing down, like many others, Rambharos brought it to life again.

Komati now operates as a renewable power plant station with 150MW solar PV, 70MW of wind and 150MW of battery storage.

Three other power stations on the verge of being closed down – Hendrina, Grootvlei and Camden – are also set to be repurposed for renewable sources of energy and are undergoing environmental assessments.

Uncertainty about whether Eskom will continue with the transition to greener energy remains following Rambharos’s resignation and that of CEO André de Ruyter, who is a big supporter of this change. He is set to leave at the end of March 2023.

Greener pastures

Rambharos has moved to the Environmental Defense Fund in Washington DC. The non-profit organisation focuses on “driving game-changing solutions to our biggest environmental issues like climate change, air pollution and more”, according to its website.

In an interview with News24, Rambharos said: “I feel like I’ve done enough groundwork and built enough of the base for somebody else to run with. And I realise, too, that it is partly due to my personality that things got done.” DM168

