Desiree Ellis, head coach of South Africa, sings the national anthem prior to the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup France Group B match between South Africa and China PR at Parc des Princes on 13 June 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

When this year began, Desiree Ellis had almost done it all with Banyana Banyana. All bar one elusive achievement – winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

She was there as assistant coach when Dutch football mentor Vera Pauw qualified the team for a second Olympic Games in 2016. The team’s maiden Olympic qualification had come four years earlier, courtesy of coach Joseph Mkhonza.

Ellis was there at Wafcon 2018 (this time as head coach) as the South Africans went all the way to the final before they were edged out by fierce rivals Nigeria during a penalty shootout. It was the fifth time the team had fallen at the final hurdle, having also reached tournament deciders in 1995, 2000, 2008 and 2012.

Ellis led the team to their first participation in the Fifa Women’s World Cup a year after that Wafcon heartbreak – an achievement she described to DM168 in the lead-up to the 2022 Wafcon as the “highlight of her tenure to date”.

In July 2022 she and her team of fighters were finally able to exorcise the ghosts of Wafcons past as they triumphed in the continental competition’s final, beating hosts Morocco and ending a decades-long wait for the African crown.

Gracious and grounded, Ellis refused to claim the glory for helping to bring about this watershed moment in South African women’s football.

“It’s a victory for those who have come before. Banyana did not start now. It started a long time ago. It shows that we’re on the right track. It shows that we’re moving forward. It’s fantastic that we were able to win the gold medal,” Ellis said.

Before she made her significant contributions from the dugout, Ellis was one of the founding members of Banyana Banyana in 1993. Two years later, as a forward, she led the line as Banyana made their debut in the continental showpiece after South Africa’s post-apartheid readmission to international sport.

She also featured in the 2000 edition as Banyana reached their second final – where they lost 2-0 to Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

That match had to be abandoned as angry South African supporters hurled projectiles on to the pitch after the Nigerians had doubled their lead at the Vosloorus stadium. Their actions forced play to halt 20 minutes early – with the Super Falcons declared the victors.

Reflecting on Banyana Banyana’s Wafcon triumph this year, Ellis, who is also a former Banyana Banyana captain, told journalists: “You always look back to go forward. You always look back at what you could’ve done better. It’s a cycle.

“But I am just glad that we’ve finally brought this medal home for the country.

“I’m glad that we’ve become one of just two countries [after Nigeria] whose male and female teams have won the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Sacrifices

In the aftermath of her team’s victory, Ellis told the South African Football Journalists’ Association about some of the sacrifices she has had to make to reach the pinnacle of African football.

“When I played for the national team, I lost my job along the way,” Ellis said.

“Just after 2010, I could have gone to the Netherlands for a Uefa B coaching licence.

“I was not employed at the time and I had four months left on my car repayments, and I had a bond to pay,” the 59-year-old coach added.

“If I had gone, I would have lost my car and most probably my house too.

“So, I sacrificed. And here I am today. The hard work and sacrifices you put in that no one sees… This is the reward.”

After a stellar year, slightly dimmed by a few disappointing post-Wafcon results for Banyana against some strong international opponents meant to test the African champions’ mettle, Ellis and her charges are working towards the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

After heavy losses against Brazil and World Cup co-hosts Australia, the South Africans were shown that, despite their ground-breaking achieve­­ment in Morocco, there remains much work to be done.

Nevertheless, Ellis – as she has consistently done during her tenure as Banyana Banyana coach – will be racking her brain to find ways to ensure that her side’s second successive World Cup appearance (after their debut in 2019) is another memorable experience for South African women’s football.

One thing is certain, though – with that historic win in Rabat, in front of a hostile Moroccan crowd, the three-time CAF women’s coach of the year’s legacy was cemented in South African sports history. DM168

How we chose the People of the Year winners

In the past, Daily Maverick journalists decided who they thought warranted the title of Person of the Year, but for the second year running, we have asked readers to vote for their preferred choice, with the proviso that we still have the final say. Choosing the annual winners is a labour of love because that’s what it takes to get a bunch of DM editors to decide whether they agree or disagree with the choices of 13,000 readers. Over the next few days, we shall republish online all the results in various categories. – Heather Robertson, DM168 editor

