Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha is a world-renowned soprano who has toured the globe and won numerous international awards in her relatively short career.

“I feel very blessed,” Rangwanasha told DM168.

“To be where I am today… it’s something I never dreamt of. It was too far from what I could dream of.”

Growing up in Limpopo, Rangwanasha explains, opera was not something that was seen as “relatable” or something that could turn into a viable career path.

Nevertheless, Rangwanasha decided to venture down the road less travelled and pursue her love for the art form. After enrolling in the performing arts department at Tshwane University of Technology, she completed her postgraduate degree at the University of Cape Town.

From there she moved to London where she was a part of the Young Artists Programme at the Royal Opera House for two years.

She is now the house soloist at the Stadttheater Bern in Switzerland.

On average, Rangwanasha estimates, she performs twice a week, with most of her time spent on rehearsals.

A major highlight in 2022 was singing the soprano part of Giuseppe Verdi’s Requiem on the first night of the BBC Proms series of concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall. She also won the song prize in the 2021 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, and this year was one of two performers chosen for BBC Radio’s New Generation Artist Programme.

In March 2023, Rangwanasha will be performing Liu in Turandot at the Royal Opera House – an achievement she described as “a dream come true”. DM168

Malinzi is an intern from Stellenbosch University’s Centre of Journalism and Media Studies honours programme.

How we chose the People of the Year winners

