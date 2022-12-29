Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is a runner up in the Moegoe of the Year category. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer)

In September, former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng filled the country in about his fate to become president of South Africa. After a gala dinner, Mogoeng told the media he had been “called” to become the head of state one day.

Endorsed by prophets and the All-African Alliance Movement, Mogoeng was announced as the party’s presidential candidate in October.

“So many prophecies, even today at the hotel where I was, one lady was crying tears, saying, ‘Sir, I had a dream of you as president’, ” said the long-time judge.

Mogoeng’s plans have brought many South Africans to tears – some in laughter, others in fear.

“You don’t know how many messages I receive in one month, even from New York, saying we saw you being sworn in as president.” Given the extensive knowledge New Yorkers typically have about South African politics, perhaps the visions have credibility.

Mogoeng is not a newcomer to moegoe-ish behaviour. Given our recent history of controversial presidents, Mogoeng would fit the position like a glove. Partnering with a religious-leaning party seems like a match made in heaven. DM168

Malinzi is an intern from Stellenbosch University’s Centre of Journalism and Media Studies honours programme.

How we chose the People of the Year winners

In the past, Daily Maverick journalists decided who they thought warranted the title of Person of the Year, but for the second year running, we have asked readers to vote for their preferred choice, with the proviso that we still have the final say. Choosing the annual winners is a labour of love because that’s what it takes to get a bunch of DM editors to decide whether they agree or disagree with the choices of 13,000 readers. Over the next few days we shall republish online all the results in various categories. – Heather Robertson, DM168 editor

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.