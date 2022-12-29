Satirically speaking
Corruption-busting Malema, disciplinarian Mantashe – If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry
Associate Editor of Maverick Life Malibongwe Tyilo takes no prisoners when it comes to South African politics. Here is a selection of his best satirical pieces written in 2022.
Where do I begin? There is still so much to process from the past weekend’s screening of The South Africa Show’s Xmas Special, which was all about the elective conference of this fictional country’s governing party. What an amazing show, from the incredibly authentically South African score which took centre stage on the first episode, to masterclasses with one of the show’s spectacular directors, Pule Mabe, sharing his insights about the power of intentional cinematography, through to a most heart-breaking portrayal of a daughter, daddy’s little Dudu, descending into derangement as her father, once an untouchable crime lord, drowns in a firepool of his own making.
It’ll probably take me weeks to write a review worthy of such a spectacular production. For the time being, I’ve jotted down some notes in my diary, so I won’t forget the highlights, which I now share with you. If you watched the show already, I would absolutely love to hear your thoughts on this great telenovela. Also, I hope you’ll tune in next year for season 29, I hear it might be the final season of The South Africa Show.
***
Wakanda kak is this? Episode 2 of The South Africa Show: Xmas Special
I have an idea that might work for the show’s art department. It may be time to relook tired black, green and gold, and introduce seasonally appropriate tones that better reflect the moment.
The disinformation campaign against Zweli Mkhize
The way disinformation has been allowed to spread is disheartening, and poor Dr Mkhize is just the latest victim of the war on truth.
Julius S Malema, bringer of joy, the true fighter against corruption
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. South Africa is #blessed to have such a leader in our midst. With his recent realisation that there might be corruption in the ranks of the EFF, the new and improved Julius Malema will save us from heartless grifters.
Gwede Mantashe is right, Eskom 2.0 is our only option for the future
If it is to work, Eskom 2.0 must harness the energy of our great politicians, who are by far some of the most electric beings on the planet. This is the only way forward for our country.
Gwede Mantashe is the disciplinarian South Africa needs
Ill-discipline must be uprooted from our society and its media. Minister Mantashe has repeatedly demonstrated that he is our best chance at helping to create a disciplined South Africa.
Malusi Gigaba is the shepherd journalism needs
These are challenging times for journalists. We need to pimp up our game and learn to punch far above our weight, as it were. Who better to guide us than the man who has led some to lucrative occupations far beyond their capabilities?
Lindiwe Sisulu is the spiritual leader South Africa needs
All hail South Africa’s RET Kween!!
The SA Show’s Xmas Special: Somebody please check on Daddy’s little Dudu and her pet RETs
The South Africa Show’s portrayal of a daughter’s love for her father, her Machiavellian machinations to save him from his fate, and her eventual descent into madness, make for one of the most tragically captivating performances ever seen on screen. Brava!!!!
The South Africa Show: ANC Conference Xmas Special, a masterclass in cinematography with director Pule Mabe
Ahead of the screening of the second episode of The South Africa Show: ANC Conference Xmas special, the film’s co-director and occasional Barbara Streisand, Pule Mabe, sat down with members of the media to share his insights on the power of collaborative filmmaking, the camera lens, and how well-directed cinematography has the power to shape a narrative.
