By Biénne Huisman for Spotlight

Doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital’s Post-Covid-19 Lung Disease Clinic are treating patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but who suffer lingering symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath.

By Kathryn Cleary for Spotlight

A study published in the Lancet medical journal confirms that the health effects of Covid-19 can linger months after someone has ‘recovered’. Spotlight asked local experts about the underlying science and whether the South African public healthcare system is ready for so-called long Covid.

By Ufrieda Ho

There is still no test to diagnose long Covid and also no cure. It’s the fallout from the pandemic that is fast becoming a mounting health concern.

By Adele Baleta

Professor Resia Pretorius and her colleagues at the University of Stellenbosch are at the cutting edge of research into one of the most likely causes of long Covid – inflammatory microclots.

By Shamil Haroon and Anuradhaa Subramanian

Long Covid sufferers may have experienced a wider variety of symptoms than previously thought, new research has found.

By Khairoonisa Foflonker

Long Covid, I’m learning, is a daily rollercoaster. How I will feel each day is entirely unpredictable. A day with excessive struggle to accomplish daily tasks leaves me exhausted and anxious. Even now, nine months later, I still experience frustration with the physical limitations of my body.

By Clarice Tang

Are you finding it difficult to get moving after having Covid-19? You are not alone. Even if you have mild symptoms, you may still experience difficulty in regaining your fitness.

By Natasha Yates

People are often surprised by how fatigued they are during a Covid-19 infection.

By Donné Minné and Altay Y Turan

Long Covid is showing up in much higher proportions in women compared to men. That depression and anxiety are high on the list of Long Covid symptoms is particularly problematic for women, who were often told that their symptoms were psychogenic in nature. Given the long history of gender bias in the medical profession, one cannot help but wonder whether this low-hanging fruit would have been the go-to diagnosis had most of these patients been male.

