Enduring effects
The devastation of long Covid – Everything from science to symptoms
There is still no test to diagnose long Covid and also no cure. It’s the fallout from the pandemic that is fast becoming a mounting health concern.
Patients battle a ‘blanket of fatigue’: Inside Groote Schuur Hospital’s long Covid clinic
By Biénne Huisman for Spotlight
Doctors at Groote Schuur Hospital’s Post-Covid-19 Lung Disease Clinic are treating patients who have recovered from Covid-19 but who suffer lingering symptoms such as fatigue and shortness of breath.
Covid-19: The evolving science behind long Covid
By Kathryn Cleary for Spotlight
A study published in the Lancet medical journal confirms that the health effects of Covid-19 can linger months after someone has ‘recovered’. Spotlight asked local experts about the underlying science and whether the South African public healthcare system is ready for so-called long Covid.
Still many unknowns, but long Covid is real and deserves support for rehabilitation, says expert
By Ufrieda Ho
SA at forefront of long Covid research, with microclots offering vital clues
By Adele Baleta
Professor Resia Pretorius and her colleagues at the University of Stellenbosch are at the cutting edge of research into one of the most likely causes of long Covid – inflammatory microclots.
Hair loss and lower libido among long Covid symptoms – new research
By Shamil Haroon and Anuradhaa Subramanian
Long Covid sufferers may have experienced a wider variety of symptoms than previously thought, new research has found.
My long Covid journey: Learning patience with my own body
By Khairoonisa Foflonker
Long Covid, I’m learning, is a daily rollercoaster. How I will feel each day is entirely unpredictable. A day with excessive struggle to accomplish daily tasks leaves me exhausted and anxious. Even now, nine months later, I still experience frustration with the physical limitations of my body.
Regaining fitness after Covid-19 infection can be hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind before you start exercising again
By Clarice Tang
Are you finding it difficult to get moving after having Covid-19? You are not alone. Even if you have mild symptoms, you may still experience difficulty in regaining your fitness.
Five tips on how to manage debilitating fatigue after Covid-19
By Natasha Yates
People are often surprised by how fatigued they are during a Covid-19 infection.
Getting to grips with Long Covid — and the gender biases that skew medical diagnoses
By Donné Minné and Altay Y Turan
Long Covid is showing up in much higher proportions in women compared to men. That depression and anxiety are high on the list of Long Covid symptoms is particularly problematic for women, who were often told that their symptoms were psychogenic in nature. Given the long history of gender bias in the medical profession, one cannot help but wonder whether this low-hanging fruit would have been the go-to diagnosis had most of these patients been male.
