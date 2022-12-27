Maverick News
The global cannabis economy is rolling along — Is South Africa missing an opportunity?
In South Africa, policy inertia around the cannabis economy remains the order of the day. Still, it’s not all up in smoke and there are some green shoots emerging.
Cannabis industry has huge economic value for South Africa, but government dragging its feet
By Nicholas Heinamann
The Draft South African Cannabis Masterplan states that there are up to 900,000 traditional dagga growers in South Africa and that they and ‘dagga’ need to be included in the cannabis value chain, but makes no recommendation as to how this is to be achieved.
Cashing in on the high end of budding cannabis tourism
By Bridget Hilton-Barber
Despite legal obstacles and controversy, the cannabis tourism industry in South Africa is budding. Most places remain discreet, but local and foreign tourists are staying at weed-friendly hotels, going on urban cannabis tours and participating in rural community-based cannabis adventures.
High time: SA cannabis products firm Cilo Cybin to list on JSE
By Ed Stoddard
The cannabis economy is rolling along worldwide but, in South Africa, policy inertia remains the order of the day. Still, it’s not all up in smoke and there are some green shoots emerging.
Take me to your dealer — grow club model dealt a blow as growing pot for others is still deemed criminal
By Georgina Crouth
The High Court agrees there’s not much difference between a dealer of cannabis and a grow club, handing cannabis hot potato back to Parliament. It says it’s not for the courts to decide on legality of grow clubs, which have been set up to sidestep the Drugs Act.
Can you smoke ‘zol’ before work?
By Tania Broughton
A CCMA ruling suggests you can so long as it doesn’t impair your performance at work.
