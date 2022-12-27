By Nicholas Heinamann

The Draft South African Cannabis Masterplan states that there are up to 900,000 traditional dagga growers in South Africa and that they and ‘dagga’ need to be included in the cannabis value chain, but makes no recommendation as to how this is to be achieved.

By Bridget Hilton-Barber

Despite legal obstacles and controversy, the cannabis tourism industry in South Africa is budding. Most places remain discreet, but local and foreign tourists are staying at weed-friendly hotels, going on urban cannabis tours and participating in rural community-based cannabis adventures.

By Ed Stoddard

The cannabis economy is rolling along worldwide but, in South Africa, policy inertia remains the order of the day. Still, it’s not all up in smoke and there are some green shoots emerging.

By Georgina Crouth

The High Court agrees there’s not much difference between a dealer of cannabis and a grow club, handing cannabis hot potato back to Parliament. It says it’s not for the courts to decide on legality of grow clubs, which have been set up to sidestep the Drugs Act.

By Tania Broughton

A CCMA ruling suggests you can so long as it doesn’t impair your performance at work.

