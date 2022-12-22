Business Maverick

PAYMENT WRANGLE

Stefanutti Stocks comes back at Eskom with a R1.14bn estimated claim for Kusile

Stefanutti Stocks comes back at Eskom with a R1.14bn estimated claim for Kusile
An entrance sign at the Eskom Kusile Power station in Mpumalanga. (Photo: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Neesa Moodley
22 Dec 2022
0

The beleaguered power utility Eskom may be forced to back down on its claim that construction company Stefanutti Stocks was overpaid to the tune of R1bn for the Kusile power project and instead find itself liable to pay Stefanutti R1.14bn.

In June 2020, Eskom alleged that it had overpaid around R4-billion to various contractors involved in the construction of the 4,800MW coal-fired Kusile Power Station. The overpaid amounts were broken down into R1-billion each for Stefanutti, multinational ABB, and Tubular Construction Projects, with another R735-million to Tenova Mining and Minerals and another R180-million to “various site service contractors”.

The construction of the power station was initially expected to take six years to complete at a cost of R81-billion, but since work kicked off in 2008, costs have risen to R161-billion and in June this year, Eskom said it expected Kusile to be fully operational by May 2024, 10 years later than initially expected.

Stefanutti and Eskom entered into an interim arrangement in February 2020 to appoint independent experts to determine the causes, duration and to quantify all delay events up to 31 December 2019. They agreed that the Dispute Adjudication Board would then issue a final, binding decision, which Eskom and Stefanutti would abide by.

Since August 2021, Eskom has paid the company R110-million. However, Stefanutti this week released an update revealing to shareholders that it had submitted an overarching preliminary and general cost claim and a subcontractor overarching preliminary and general cost claim of R337-million and R194-million respectively.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The company also submitted to experts a provisional construction cost claim of R438-million and a finance cost claim of R171-million on 20 December, which means the total quantum of the provisional claims submitted is R1.14-billion.

Stefanutti anticipates that it will submit the remaining claims relating to commissioning costs and interest to the experts in the new year and that the adjudication board will issue a binding decision during the second quarter of 2023. Both Eskom and Stefanutti will still have the right, at that point, to issue a notice of dissatisfaction and refer the dispute to arbitration.

The issue is not small for Stefanutti, which reported a 9% fall in contract revenue to R2.9-billion for the six months to end December and absorbed restructuring and abnormal legal fees of R28-million in the reporting period. The group’s order book is currently R6.3-billion of which R1.6-billion arises from work beyond South Africa’s borders.

Chief executive Russell Crawford says the company continues to be negatively affected by disruptive and unlawful activities by certain communities and informal business forums in several areas of South Africa.

“The weakened post-Covid 19 economy has been further exacerbated by the Russia and Ukraine conflict, resulting in increased interest and inflation rates, which drives increases in raw material and fuel costs. These increases, together with continuous power supply disruptions and disruptive floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022, continued to put pressure on the group’s operations and that of its customers,” he says. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Development Foundation linked to organisation at centre of EU corruption scandal
South Africa

Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Development Foundation linked to organisation at centre of EU corruption scandal
Leaked documents show Roman Abramovich had secret partnership with Kremlin in major forestry company
Business Maverick

Leaked documents show Roman Abramovich had secret partnership with Kremlin in major forestry company
With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Maverick News

With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
South Africa

The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details
Maverick News

Lady R’s cargo was an ‘old order’ for ammunition, Modise says, but remains tight-lipped on details

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
Maverick News

Crisis at Chris Hani Baragwanath ICU after mystery visitor cuts oxygen
The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
South Africa

The wrap (for now): We either deal with corruption or we perish as an organisation – Ramaphosa
Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Development Foundation linked to organisation at centre of EU corruption scandal
South Africa

Iqbal Surve’s Sekunjalo Development Foundation linked to organisation at centre of EU corruption scandal
With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Maverick News

With 70% of the new NEC in his corner, Ramaphosa no longer has excuse for inaction
Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee
Maverick News

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Renew22 caucus makes major gains in the ANC’s new National Executive Committee

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.