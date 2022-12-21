Be wary of stray dogs and cats during your festive season travels

“Rabies is particularly common in the KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces, as well as the border between Free State province and Lesotho,” warned the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development in a media statement on 19 December.

“The public is advised not to approach, touch, or pick up stray dogs and cats from these areas for whatever purpose.”

A surge in strays

There may be more strays on the streets this festive season, according to the National Council of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ consulting veterinarian, Dr Bryce Marock.

The reasons behind this increase are multiple; among them being animals escaping the loud noises created by fireworks as well as escaping their properties when left home alone during the holidays.

“It could also be because these animals are often dumped or abandoned when they are no longer wanted,” said Marock.

When encountering a stray animal, one should be wary, since spotting a rabid animal is not a uniform process. Some may appear vicious while others can seem sleepy or even overly friendly, warned the department’s statement.

“They may drool a lot, may not be able to swallow, continually vocalise, show odd behaviour and sometimes become aggressive, or, on the contrary, they may just appear weak and unresponsive.”

Rather than approaching a stray animal, one should contact the metro’s dog control, the SPCA and other such bodies, suggested Jared Strydom, a veterinarian in the Eastern Cape.

A rabid concern

The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns saw an outbreak of rabies in 2021, said Strydom, which caused a rapid spread of the disease.

While the number of rabies cases had decreased from about 100 cases a month in November 2021 to under 10 cases a month in 2022, the deadly disease is still one to be cautious of, he said.

“The rabies virus is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal when it bites, scratches or licks a person,” the department’s statement informed.

If exposed, it is crucial that the wound is washed well with soap under running water and that preventive treatment is immediately sought, as the disease could otherwise prove fatal.

Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate

While the government is responsible for disease control, the onus is also on animal owners to ensure that their pets are up to date with their vaccinations and are contained suitably, said Marock.

“The biggest issue is that people don’t have their dogs vaccinated,” stated Strydom.

“All [rabies] cases are unvaccinated dogs or ones that have not had booster vaccinations. Owners have the misconception that they don’t need to vaccinate their dogs because their dogs never leave the yard,” he said, adding that rabies can also be spread by stray dogs barking at gates and fences, spreading saliva into mucous membranes, and not just through bites.

All dogs and cats should thus be vaccinated at 12 weeks of age and receive a booster, ideally one month after vaccination and then annually, said Strydom. DM/MC