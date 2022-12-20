Maverick Life

The 55th ANC Conference in pictures – The End

A delegate, walking outside, at the ANC's 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
By Maverick Life Editors
20 Dec 2022
Here is a selection of interesting and revealing images of the ANC Conference, which is underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg until 20 December 2022.

Delegates wearing ANC- branded garments, waiting outside, at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
A delegate wearing an ANC shirt with a portrait of the late Winnie Mandela on the back, walking in one of the venues with vendors, at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
President Cyril Ramaphosa enters the hall prior to a walk-about around stalls within the Nasrec precinct at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa reacting during a walk-about around stalls within the Nasrec precinct at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile walking from stall to stall at a walk-about within the Nasrec precinct at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
President Cyril Ramaphosa wearing a cap given to him by one of the vendors at a walk-about around stalls within the Nasrec precinct at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
A general view of the press following President Cyril Ramaphosa while he walks from stall to stall, at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
A general view, before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing address, at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
Journalists, waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s closing speech, at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
Soweto’s Daliwonga Secondary School choir singing for the closing of the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
Pianist for the Soweto’s Daliwonga Secondary School choir seen here playing at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
Team members of the Soweto’s Daliwonga Secondary School choir at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe gets ready to address the crowd of delegates, guests, and the media, at the closing of the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula reading from his iPad at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
Fresh flowers starting to die on the last day of the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade
Members of the new team at the top of the ruling party, on stage at the ANC’s 55th national conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg, South Africa on 20 December 2022. Photo: Emilie Gambade DM/ ML
