Delegates led by Oscar Mabuyane singing upon their arrival at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick

Every five years, the ruling party’s highest decision-making body meets to elect its executive leadership and decide on policy positions for the coming term.

The election of the party’s Top Six leadership positions will be a big item on the agenda. If branch nominations are anything to go by, Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to win another term as party president and President of South Africa, as Stephen Grootes writes here:

The National Executive Committee (NEC) is also elected during the conference. This year is the first time certain party members have been prevented from being elected due to the party’s new step-aside rule. Read more about it here:

Lastly, after lengthy discussions, the ANC National Conference also votes on important policy positions, like land expropriation and the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, as is expected this year.