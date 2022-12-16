ELECTIVE CONFERENCE
Three stories that explain what’s happening at the ANC conference
This weekend, the ANC is holding its 55th National Elective Conference. From electing a new party president, to policy items on the agenda, here are three stories to understand what's happening at Nasrec.
Every five years, the ruling party’s highest decision-making body meets to elect its executive leadership and decide on policy positions for the coming term.
The election of the party’s Top Six leadership positions will be a big item on the agenda. If branch nominations are anything to go by, Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to win another term as party president and President of South Africa, as Stephen Grootes writes here:
One step closer to ultimate victory, Ramaphosa and Mashatile dominate ANC branch nominations
The National Executive Committee (NEC) is also elected during the conference. This year is the first time certain party members have been prevented from being elected due to the party’s new step-aside rule. Read more about it here:
Tony Yengeni free to contest for ANC NEC position after winning appeal against disqualification
Lastly, after lengthy discussions, the ANC National Conference also votes on important policy positions, like land expropriation and the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, as is expected this year.
Step-aside rule remains but ANC renews push for SA Reserve Bank nationalisation
