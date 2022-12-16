Defend Truth

ELECTIVE CONFERENCE

Three stories that explain what’s happening at the ANC conference

Three stories that explain what’s happening at the ANC conference
Delegates led by Oscar Mabuyane singing upon their arrival at the Nasrec expo centre which is the venue for the ANC elective conference on 16 December 2022.Photo:Felix Dlangamandla/Daily Maverick
By Daily Maverick
16 Dec 2022
0

This weekend, the ANC is holding its 55th National Elective Conference. From electing a new party president, to policy items on the agenda, here are three stories to understand what's happening at Nasrec.

Every five years, the ruling party’s highest decision-making body meets to elect its executive leadership and decide on policy positions for the coming term.

The election of the party’s Top Six leadership positions will be a big item on the agenda. If branch nominations are anything to go by, Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to win another term as party president and President of South Africa, as Stephen Grootes writes here:

One step closer to ultimate victory, Ramaphosa and Mashatile dominate ANC branch nominations

Paul Mashatile and Cyril Ramaphosa are up for election at the ANC conference
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile (Photo: Gallo Images / Luba Lesolle) | President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Tolga Akmen).

The National Executive Committee (NEC) is also elected during the conference. This year is the first time certain party members have been prevented from being elected due to the party’s new step-aside rule. Read more about it here:

Tony Yengeni free to contest for ANC NEC position after winning appeal against disqualification

National executive committee member Tony Yengeni in Johannesburg, South Africa on June 23, 2012. (Photo: Gallo Images / City press / Lucky Nxumalo)

Lastly, after lengthy discussions, the ANC National Conference also votes on important policy positions, like land expropriation and the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank, as is expected this year.

Step-aside rule remains but ANC renews push for SA Reserve Bank nationalisation

SA Reserve Bank takes a step closer to a national digital currency
Unsplash / Jeremy Bezange | The South African Reserve Bank building in Pretoria, South Africa on 10 February 2012. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Alet Pretorius) | Adobe Stock

 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.