The ANC Gauteng Special Provincial General Council (PGC) sitting this week took an unexpected turn when provincial leader Panyaza Lesufi pleaded to prioritise voting for Paul Mashatile as deputy president of the party and Nomvula Mokonyane as deputy secretary general.

Lesufi noticeably evaded the topic relating to presidential members and instead told delegates that the final endorsements coming from the province would be guided by the branches.

The PGC took place at the Turrfontein Race Course, south of Johannesburg on Wednesday with the intention of tying up loose ends ahead of the party’s national conference.

The Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee previously touted for a second term for party President Cyril Ramaphosa, a move which the ANC Electoral Committee firmly warned provinces against. This is because while the PECs are allowed to give their stance, the branches are tasked to make the final call on behalf of the party.

“The outcome of the branch nominations that will be flighted here will be the final decision which will be taken to conference. However, you can make your own choices but when it comes to the deputy position of the ANC, we have one name and one name only and that particular name is comrade Paul Mashatile,” he said.

Lesufi also spoke negatively about the party’s National Executive Committee, saying that the body had not fulfilled its duties accordingly. He did not spare Ramaphosa, as he took a veiled swipe at the party leader for the allegations he faces regarding the burglary at his Phala Phala home.

“We enter this conference with a cloud hanging over our President’s head…we enter this conference with an NEC that has presided over the loss of six of our metros,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi also responded to ANC Eastern Cape chairperson, Oscar Mabuyane, who had bad-mouthed Gauteng leaders.

“We will speak to the Eastern Cape leadership, and will remind them that our schools are full of children from the Eastern Cape, they should withdraw their utterances and statements,” he said.

But his utterance did not find fertile ground as delegates slowly left the plenary session while those who remained were noisy throughout the proceedings.

The presentation showing the nominations audit and report was not presented to delegates.

Before the PGC session commenced, tensions were high as delegates sang songs and started gesturing for either a second term for Ramaphosa or a change in leadership for the ANC’s top job.

The 55th ANC conference will commence on Friday until Tuesday. In Gauteng Ramaphosa leads nominations by a large margin as 193 branches voted for him while 64 endorsed former health minister Zweli Mkhize for the top position.

Both Johannesburg and Sedibeng regions have taken the lead in supporting Ramaphosa, with a minority of branches opting to support Mkhize.

Ekurhuleni is leading the charge for Mkhize to replace Ramaphosa with the region’s suspended chair Mzwandile Masina — who has ambitions of being the party’s treasurer general — campaigning alongside Mkhize.

Tshwane’s leading candidate for the presidency is tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu while Mashatile is the most nominated for the deputy president position. ANC Limpopo chair Stan Mathabatha is the preferred chairperson as per the Tshwane branches, with Pule Mabe for the secretary general position and Mokonyane being endorsed to be the deputy secretary general.

Mashatile, Mokonyane along with other ANC National Executive Committee deployees Mmamoloko Kubayi, Gwen Ramokgopa and party national spokesperson Mabe were also present at the meeting.

ANC Deputy President frontrunner Mashatile called for fewer commissions of inquiry and more implementation of key policies. He emphasised the need for the party to prioritise discussions around rebuilding the economy at the upcoming national conference. DM