Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Billionaire Scaffolding ‘King’ Guilty of Bribing Rugby Boss

Billionaire Scaffolding ‘King’ Guilty of Bribing Rugby Boss
Star French scrumhalf Antoine Dupont (centre) on his way to score a try during the Six Nations rugby match between France and England at the Stade de France in Paris on 19 March 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Christophe Petit Tesson)
By Bloomberg
13 Dec 2022
0

A French billionaire known as the “king of scaffolding” was found guilty of corruption in connection with his construction company’s sponsorship deal with the French national rugby team.

Paris judges sentenced Mohed Altrad to an 18-month suspended jail term and handed him a €50,000 ($52,770) fine, saying they refrained from an outright management ban to avoid “disproportionate” consequences for a businessman with no prior convictions. The court ruled Tuesday that the founder of the eponymous building giant had improper dealings with the head of France’s rugby federation, Bernard Laporte, who was also convicted.

At the heart of the case is a €180,000 payment in 2017 to a firm owned by Laporte from the Altrad group holding company. Judges say that in exchange, Laporte helped the businessman win a jersey sponsorship deal, provided improper assistance during a disciplining procedure to the Montpellier rugby team that he owns and lobbied in favor of a plan by Altrad to buy a stake in a UK team.

The payment, as part of an image rights contract that was never carried out “sealed the corruption relationship between Mr. Altrad and Mr. Laporte,” Judge Rose-Marie Hunault said. Laporte’s behavior “harmed the image of rugby,” she added.

The conviction is fall from grace for Altrad, who became the first Frenchman to be named “World Entrepreneur of the Year” by audit firm EY in 2015 and has dabbled in politics as well as literature. The ruling also comes as France prepares to host the rugby world cup in 2023.

Altrad is worth $3.1 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. He owns 78% of the group’s holding Altrad Investment Authority, according to a court document.

Altrad’s lawyer, Antoine Vey, said his client will decide in the coming days whether to appeal the Paris criminal court’s verdict.

“Mohed Altrad never intended to illegally obtain any favors from Bernard Laporte,” Vey said in a statement. “The Altrad group is neither concerned nor impacted by this ruling and Mohed Altrad will continue to invest his time and energy in management missions for his group, its employees and partners.”

Read more: An Arab Can Make It in France, Winning Entrepreneur Altrad Says

Born into a Bedouin community in northern Syria around 1950, Altrad arrived in France as a student five decades ago, earning a doctorate in computer science and worked for French companies Alcatel and Thomson before leaving for a job at the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.

After returning to France in the 1980s, he started and then sold a software company and then bought in 1985 a bankrupt scaffolding producer near Montpellier to create Altrad.

Through a long series of acquisitions, he built up and diversified the company across at least 50 countries and into fields ranging from offshore oil and gas, nuclear power and industrial production. The group has sales of around €4.5 billion and employs 62,000 people, taking into account firms acquired recently.

The Altrad group still remains true to its roots and provided the scaffolding structures for the most recent re-painting of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Altrad bought the Montpellier Herault rugby club in 2011 and ran an unsuccessful campaign to become mayor of the southern French city in 2020.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Maverick News

Namibian theft suspect questioned by Hawks, moved to another prison
Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Maverick News

Top cop Fannie Masemola should be charged with perjury for ‘lies’ about corruption whistle-blower — letter to Parliament
Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Maverick News

Prasa botches critical R7.5bn train repair tender
Badly drafted report makes it easier for ANC MPs to vote against Ramaphosa impeachment panel
Maverick News

Badly drafted report makes it easier for ANC MPs to vote against Ramaphosa impeachment panel
UCT Online High School is a ‘sinking ship’, say insiders and parents
Maverick News

UCT Online High School is a ‘sinking ship’, say insiders and parents

TOP READS IN SECTION

Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Maverick News

Dark, Dumb and Dangerous: Inside South Africa’s perfect (electrical) storm
Phala Phala saga puts South Africa’s economy on a knife-edge
DM168

Phala Phala saga puts South Africa’s economy on a knife-edge
Time’s up for V&A Food Market traders after new lease is signed with global entertainment and media group
South Africa

Time’s up for V&A Food Market traders after new lease is signed with global entertainment and media group
Crypto – looking back at a year of birth, life and death
Maverick News

Crypto – looking back at a year of birth, life and death
Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas as US files FTX charges
International Finance

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas as US files FTX charges

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

Don’t have a couch stuffed with cash?

Don’t worry, you can keep reading for free.

Simply register with your email address or log in to read this article.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.