Health care workers, patients and family of patients at the screening area for Steve Biko hospital. Universal Health Coverage Day promotes the need for all people to have access to affordable quality healthcare. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Monday 12 December is International Universal Health Coverage Day.

The idea behind Universal Health Coverage Day is that everyone everywhere should have access to quality, affordable health care.

“International Universal Health Coverage Day aims to raise awareness of the need for strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder partners,” according to the United Nations (UN) information page on the event.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has again shown us that universal health coverage and health security are intertwined goals to protect everyone, everywhere… For health systems to work, they must work for everyone — no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they have. Equitable health coverage puts women, children, adolescents and the most vulnerable first because they face the most significant barriers to essential care.”

From 9am to 2pm on Monday, 12 December, the Rural Healthcare Advocacy Project (Rhap) held a Universal Health Coverage Day seminar at Melrose Place Guest Lodge in Johannesburg.

“As we emerge from the emergency response to Covid-19, we can begin to reflect on the lessons learned. Over the last 20 years, we have made good progress despite our challenges with health priorities… Unfortunately, Covid-19 disrupted the gains made in health services and put many at risk,” according to the event description.

At the seminar, Rhap launched a report on “Health System Strengthening Post-Covid-19”. The report examines the South African health system’s response to Covid-19.

“The report has a particular focus on innovation or scale-up of current interventions. It showcases the lessons to improve future pandemic preparedness, health system resilience, the provision of essential health services in stable periods, whilst highlighting the relevance of these factors to rural areas.”

For more information, contact Phemelo Khaas at [email protected].

On Tuesday, 13 December, at 8am, the comprehensive social security branch within the Department of Social Development (DSD) will be launching the “Second Expert Panel Report on Basic Income Support”.

The first such report, commissioned by the DSD in collaboration with the International Labour Organization, was launched in 2021.

“Notwithstanding the massive expansion of social protection programmes, social security remains accessible to less than half the population, with very low coverage of the largest population group, namely the working-age population between the ages of 18 and 60,” according to the event description.

“Very persuasive arguments and calls for increasing social assistance targeting this group with some form of income support have resurfaced, owing to the introduction of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant of R350 since 2020.”

On Tuesday at 12pm, Daily Maverick is hosting a webinar, “Beyond the ANC: The shape of SA politics to come”.

The discussion will be hosted by Rebecca Davis, a senior journalist at Daily Maverick. She will be joined by Mmusi Maimane, politician and leader of Build One South Africa, and Songezo Zibi, author and chair of the Rivonia Circle.

“The ANC’s grip on South Africa is loosening. Many analysts believe that the 2024 general elections will see the ruling party fail to win an electoral majority for the first time in South Africa’s democratic history,” according to the event description.

The webinar will explore what a realignment of local politics would look like, and who would lead the way.

The Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ) has launched a Universal Basic Income Guarantee (Ubig) factsheet series.

The “Ubig Factsheet Series”, published in partnership with The Daily Vox and supported by the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung South Africa, uses international evidence to argue for the introduction of a Universal Basic Income Guarantee as part of an effort to “unlock a fairer, safer and more prosperous future for South Africa”.

According to the IEJ newsletter, “A Ubig has many positive outcomes, including and extending beyond immediate poverty alleviation, that South Africa desperately needs today. These positive outcomes include:

“Helping to end hunger;

“Improving health and education outcomes;

“Growing the economy and promoting local economic development;

“Helping to address gender inequality; and

“Improving social cohesion.”

Access the “Ubig Factsheet Series” here. DM/MC