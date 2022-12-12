Kagiso Rabada of South Africa bowls during the tour match against Australia A at Allan Border Field on 12 December 2022 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo: Albert Perez / Getty Images)

On their day, the Proteas bowling attack can take on any team in the world.

With a combination of box-office fast bowlers, reliable spinners and promising young talent in the squad, South Africa certainly have all the tools available to take down the number one ranked team in the ICC World Test Championship in their backyard.

However, going up against a stacked Australian batting lineup on grounds they have never played before will be no easy feat, and come 17 December, the chosen bowling attack will need to be firing on all cylinders.

Box office

Kagiso Rabada, 27, will be leading the Proteas bowling attack against Australia. The right-arm fast bowler has been a mainstay in the South African side since making his Test debut as a 20-year-old against India in 2015.

Currently ranked sixth in the ICC Test bowling rankings, and having held the number one spot on numerous occasions, Rabada has firmly proven himself to be one of the best bowlers in the world, and is the most experienced bowler in the Proteas lineup.

In 55 Tests, he has taken 257 wickets at an average of 22.46 — which includes 12 five-wicket hauls and four 10-wicket hauls, with best match figures of 13 for 144.

Rabada featured in SA’s 2016/17 tour to Australia as well as the infamous 2018 home series — both of which ended in series victories for the Proteas. His record shows he is more than up to the task against the world’s best in the red-ball format.

In seven matches against the Aussies, Rabada has taken 38 wickets at an average of 20.50, with three five-wicket hauls, one 10-wicket haul, and best figures of six for 54.

Slow and steady

In a country known for producing high-quality fast bowlers, spinners have often come and gone in the Proteas Test setup in recent years — with the likes of Imran Tahir, Dane Piedt, Senuran Muthusamy and Tabraiz Shamsi coming to mind.

However, Keshav Maharaj has stuck.

The 32-year-old is statistically South Africa’s greatest Test spinner, having surpassed the record of Paul Adams.

In 45 Tests, Maharaj has taken 154 wickets at an average of 30.61, which includes nine five-wicket hauls, one 10-wicket haul, and best figures of nine for 129, which he achieved against Sri Lanka in 2018.

Having made his debut against Australia in Perth 2016, Maharaj has played six matches against the old foe, taking 21 wickets at an average of 34.95 — with one five-wicket haul and best figures of five for 123.

Express pace

Anrich Nortje, 29, is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the world.

With the ability to clock deliveries into the mid-150km/h range and a bouncer to match, the right-arm bowler can strike fear into the heart of any batsman.

Since making his Test debut against India in 2019, Nortje has been a regular fixture in the South African side.

In 15 Tests, he has taken 57 wickets (avg 27.52) with best figures of six for 56, notching up three five-wicket hauls in the process.

And although he has never faced Australia in the red-ball arena, Nortje’s pace and bounce may prove key in the battle against Australia’s top order.

South African swing

When Lungi Ngidi made his Test debut at Centurion in January 2018 as a talented 21-year-old, it appeared a star was born.

Facing a full-strength Indian side, Ngidi put in a man-of-the-match performance, taking six for 39 in the fourth innings to seal victory for South Africa.

However, nearly five years on from his dream debut, Ngidi’s career has been hampered by injuries which have held him back from his full potential.

His numbers still make for pleasant reading, though.

The 26-year-old has played 15 Tests, taking 49 wickets at a very tidy average of 21.61, including three five-wicket hauls and best figures of six for 39, which he achieved on debut.

Ngidi has also faced Australia on one occasion, finishing with match figures of five for 75 in just 26 overs bowled.

While the right-arm fast bowler hasn’t quite lived up to his billing, he is still young, and with the ability to swing the ball more than anyone else in the Proteas attack and clock speeds in the 140s, he can be deadly on his day.

Hot property

At just 22 years old, Marco Jansen has already made quite a name for himself on the world stage.

Standing at just over two metres, Jansen is the tallest player in the Proteas squad, and when he made his Test debut against India in December 2021, he became the first player born in the 2000s to be capped for the national side.

The left-arm fast bowler has had a flying start to his Test career, taking 37 wickets in seven Tests, with his best figures of five for 35 coming against England in September.

It should also be noted that Jansen’s bowling average of 18.59 would rank among the best of all time; however, he has not yet bowled the minimum of 2,000 balls required to count.

First-class maestro

Although Simon Harmer has only represented South Africa in eight tests, the 33-year-old is one of the most experienced cricketers in the Proteas squad, with 189 first-class games under his belt.

During that time, the right-arm off spinner has taken an astonishing 836 wickets (avg 25.65), with 52 five-wicket hauls and 13 10-wicket hauls.

Harmer made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2015, replacing an injured Dane Piedt, and took seven wickets on debut. However, after featuring in the following tours to Bangladesh and India, he was dropped.

Unsure of his future, Harmer elected to sign a Kolpak deal in 2017, which meant he was ineligible for Proteas selection until the rule was changed in 2020.

After being the leading wicket-taker in country cricket for a number of years, Harmer was recalled to the Proteas setup in April 2022 for the Test series against Bangladesh. He went on to take seven wickets in the first Test — his first in six years, while also featuring in the second Test as well as against England in September.

Overall, in eight Test appearances, Harmer has taken 34 wickets at an average of 25.23, with best figures of four for 61.

Depth in the lineup

Glenton Stuurman, 30, and Gerald Coetzee, 22, round off the eight bowlers in the Proteas squad for the series down under.

Although Stuurman has played in just two tests, with best figures of 1 for 124 against New Zealand in February, the right-arm fast medium bowler has a solid first-class record — having played 60 matches, taking 223 wickets in the process (avg 21.82).

Coetzee, meanwhile, is the only uncapped player in the squad and has played just 15 first-class matches in his career, taking 44 wickets.

However, what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in raw pace. The youngster also took a hat-trick against a Cricket Australia XI during a warm-up game for the Proteas ahead of the first Test. DM