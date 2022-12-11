Pat Cummins of Australia bowls during Day 2 of the fourth Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on 4 January 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo: Ryan Pierse / Getty Images)

The last time South Africa faced Australia in a Test series was in early 2018. After suffering defeat in the first Test at Kingsmead, the Proteas put on a show – winning three Tests in a row to claim a resounding 3-1 series victory, which included a 492-run win in the fourth Test at the Wanderers.

Despite South Africa’s dominance on the pitch, the series is probably most remembered for the infamous Sandpapergate, which saw then captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batter Cameron Bancroft suspended for ball-tampering.

Now, four-and-a-half years later, the Proteas are set to tour Down Under for a three-Test series against their old foe.

A clash of the titans

Australia are currently top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship, with seven wins, one loss and three draws in 11 Tests played. South Africa sit in second place, with six wins and four losses in 10 Tests.

Although the Proteas have been successful in their last two series against the Aussies, just seven players from the victorious 17-man South African squad of 2018 remain.

South Africa will also be playing their first series since the departure of Mark Boucher, with Malibongwe Maketa stepping in as interim head coach.

The first Test is at the Brisbane Cricket Ground (the Gabba) on 17 December, the second on 26 December at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), while the third and final Test will be played in the new year at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

With the Proteas’ batting looking far from settled, Australia’s experienced bowling line-up will play a key role in determining which side comes out on top.

Cricket Australia hasn’t yet announced its squad for the upcoming series against South Africa, but captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – all of whom played in the 2018 series in SA – are currently in action against the West Indies. And their records speak for themselves.

Captain Cummins

Australia’s bowling attack will be led by Cummins (29), who has taken 202 wickets in 44 Tests for Australia, at an average of 21.5.

The youngest of the baggy green’s bowling quartet, Cummins made his Test debut against the Proteas as an 18-year-old in 2011, taking seven wickets at the Wanderers to set up an Australian victory against a South African side ranked number one in the world.

Although injuries sidelined his career for a number of years after his debut, the right-arm quick bowler has gone from strength to strength since 2017. He is currently ranked number one in the ICC test bowler rankings, and has taken 28 wickets in eight Tests in 2022, with best figures of five for 56 (Ave 23.54).​​

Cummins also has a stellar record against the Proteas. In five matches, he has taken 29 wickets, which included two five-wicket hauls and best figures of six for 79 (Ave 20.31).

However, Cummins picked up an injury during Australia’s most recent outing against the West Indies, experiencing “soreness” which kept him from bowling in the second innings. He later described the injury as a “small strain” in his quadricep, and was ruled out of the second Test against the West Indies, which began on 8 December.

Whether Cummins will be fit remains to be seen, but his record at the grounds selected for the Proteas tour – especially the Gabba – spells danger for an inexperienced South African side.

Left-arm express

Starc (32) is regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the world. Initially tipped as Mitchell Johnson’s replacement when he first burst onto the scene in the early 2010s, the left-arm quick bowler hasn’t quite matched the heights of his limited-overs career, which included being named Player of the Tournament at the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup.

However, taking 291 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 27.64 is no mean feat.

In 2022, Starc has played eight matches, taking 22 wickets with best figures of four for 33 (Ave 32.27). Earlier this year, he was also awarded the Allan Border Medal as Cricket Australia’s Male Player of the Year – bolstered by a stellar performance in the 2021/22 Ashes series, where he took 19 wickets.

Currently ranked 10th in the ICC test bowler rankings, Starc has enjoyed his time against the Proteas, taking 34 wickets in seven matches, which included two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/154 (Ave 30.71).

Other than the Gabba, Starc’s records at the grounds selected don’t quite live up to expectations, with the SCG proving to be particularly tough for him. However, if he finds the right line and length he will become almost unplayable with the pace and swing at his disposal.

Line and length

Hazlewood (31) has been a mainstay in Australia’s side since making his debut in 2014. The right-arm fast medium bowler has played 57 Tests wearing the baggy green, taking 215 wickets at an average of 25.92.

Hazlewood relies on accuracy and consistency rather than raw pace to get the better of batters.

He has played seven matches against the Proteas, taking 29 wickets, which included one five-wicket haul, and best figures of six for 89 (Ave 29.17).

While he has been active on a limited-overs front in 2022 and is currently the number-two-ranked bowler in the ICC one-day international rankings, Hazlewood has barely played Test cricket this year – playing just two matches and taking two wickets in the process.

However, the reliable bowler was present during Australia’s most recent outing against West Indies, and given his experience, he is expected to feature against the Proteas.

Of the grounds selected for the SA tour, the Gabba is historically Hazlewood’s strongest ground, while his wicket-taking ability at the MCG has been below his usual standard of excellence.

A wily campaigner

Lyon (35) is the most experienced of the Australian bowling outfit, with 111 Test matches under his belt. During that time, he has taken 446 wickets – which places him eighth for the most wickets ever taken in Test cricket.

This year, he has also been Australia’s stand-out bowler, taking 35 wickets in eight matches, which includes three five-wicket hauls and best figures of six for 128.

After making his debut in 2011 as an off-spinner, Lyon has played 15 matches against the Proteas, taking 46 wickets, including one five-wicket haul and best figures of five for 130.

With a knack of picking up wickets wherever he goes, Lyon’s record at all three chosen grounds speaks for itself, and he will most likely play a crucial role in lessening the workload of Australia’s seamers. DM168

Cody Hansen is a journalism intern at Daily Maverick.

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.