MARCHING ORDERS
Outspoken Eddie Jones sacked after roller coaster ride as England rugby coach
Controversial England coach Eddie Jones was sacked on Tuesday following a review of the team’s performance in 2022.
Eddie Jones’ roller coaster ride as England coach came to an end on Tuesday when he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) following a review into their November series that ended with the team being booed off the pitch at Twickenham.
That rare supporter reaction to a comprehensive 27-13 defeat by a weakened Springboks — and Jones’ subsequent comment that he did not care what anybody else thought — appears to have been the final straw for the anonymous panel that sat to review the Tests, that also included defeat by Argentina, a draw against New Zealand and victory over Japan.
After announcing his dismissal, the governing body said: “The RFU will now conclude the long-term work it has been undertaking on coach succession planning with changes set to be announced in the near future.
“In the interim, [forwards coach] Richard Cockerill will take over the day-to-day running of the men’s team.”
England won only five of their 13 games in 2022 after a second successive Six Nations where they lost three of their five games.
Yet Jones (62), who led Australia to the 2003 World Cup final and Japan to their shock victory over South Africa in 2015, continued to insist they were on the right track for next year’s global tournament, his number one, and seemingly only, priority.
Jones, who took over after England’s group-stage exit from the 2015 tournament they hosted, had a contract until the end of next year’s World Cup in France.
Despite the continuing struggles on the pitch, the Australian insisted that after he had got his squad together for a three-month training camp next summer they would reveal a whole new attacking structure and emerge as serious contenders to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a second time.
While that “jam tomorrow” approach might well have been an accurate summation, the RFU seem to have decided that they could not sacrifice every other aspect of the national team’s performance to get there.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Widely ridiculed
Following this year’s Six Nations, which brought defeats by Scotland, Ireland and France, RFU head Bill Sweeney was widely ridiculed for saying there were signs of solid progress.
Following the dispiriting Springbok defeat, he sounded far less supportive when pointedly saying of the fans’ opinions: “It matters to us how they feel.”
In a statement on Tuesday, Sweeney said: “It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup final.
“He has the highest win ratio of any England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.
“I am grateful to Eddie for the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team. He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance.”
Jones said: “I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching their performance in the future. Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch and I wish them all well in their future careers.”
England’s decline over the last three years is in sharp contrast to the success that Jones brought in the aftermath of the 2015 group-stage exit.
The highest-paid coach in international rugby, he initially oversaw a record run of 18 straight Test wins, with a Grand Slam achieved at the first attempt and a hugely impressive and first 3-0 series whitewash in Australia.
Things started to drop off in 2018 when England lost six games in a row but with a change in his assistants — a constant theme of his tenure — they roared back at the following year’s World Cup.
The semifinal victory over New Zealand was widely acclaimed as England’s greatest performance, though the joy was short-lived as they were brushed aside in the final by South Africa.
Since then, it has been a bumpy road, with fans and the media tiring of his selection inconsistencies and endlessly upbeat rhetoric that was made to look ever more unjustifiable against the proven progress of European rivals Ireland and France. DM
Top Reads This Hour
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
TOP READS IN SECTION
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
SPONSORED CONTENT
Uber’s Audio Recording feature goes national after 80 000+ activations during the pilot
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet