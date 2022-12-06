COMPANIES
Oceana’s share price is undervalued – analysts
While Oceana shares have been bleeding losses with a negative 15% over two years and a 5% fall over the last year, the share price picked up over the past three months, gaining 4.2% to close at R56.49. However, analysts believe the share is still undervalued and that it will pick up going forward.
Simply Wall Street says the Oceana shares are trading at more than 20% below its fair value estimate of R73.31. Analyst Anthony Clarke of SmallTalkDaily research agrees, although he notes that there was some disquiet from the market over the valuation of Daybrook now, bearing in mind what was paid for it many moons ago.
Chief financial officer Ralph Buddle says the company has reverted to an equity accounting treatment of Westbank, following a “rigorous process with independent accounting experts, Kim Bromfield and Garth Coppin”.
“Mazars have evaluated this and issued an unmodified review opinion, so we are back to the Deloitte position we had in 2020. The bottom line is that it has no impact on net profit or net asset value, but we believe it is a fairer and better reflection of the way in which we account for our associate,” Buddle told analysts and shareholders in a results webcast on Monday.
However, Clarke was somewhat dismissive of the overall effect of the change.
“If you strip out Daybrook at its present value, the remainder of Oceana is in the books for less than R2-billion, which is crazy cheap. But that’s academic because there are no plans to unbundle Daybrook,” he says.
Rather, his sentiment was that Oceana plans to build on further fishmeal acquisitions internationally to augment and bolster the existing business.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Clarke says although Lucky Star had a tough second half, it was doing well with new brand extensions into canned meats and other value products.
“I think the share price has reacted favourably. I had a buy on the stock at R46 to R48 because the stock had been beaten down on the back of the scandals (earlier this year). I looked through all of that because the inherent nature of the business remains strong.
“The total allowable catch (TAC) is set in stone for 15 years. Oceana didn’t lose any TAC in the last allocation announced earlier this year and it looks like the new TAC allocation for 2023 in hake should increase by 5%.
“So, unlike Sea Harvest and I&J, Oceana will be a net-net beneficiary of the changes in the long-term fishing allocations, which adds to the inherent value of the company.
“To me, Oceana remains incredibly cheap at R56. I have a R72 valuation. Once the market starts looking past the noise, the refocusing of the business and a few more results … the ‘sins of the past’, if I can put it that way, will be forgotten by the market and they will just look at inherent valuation and the business prospects.
“Oceana remains one of my top picks in the food producer sector. Fishing is a fairly resilient business and internationally the product is in demand. There are constraints to the catch. It may take another one or two reporting seasons for the market to wake up and smell the sardines. Then the share price will start to move,” he says.
The optimistic sentiment might be a result of renewed market confidence following the appointment of chief executive Neville Brink in June this year, after corporate drama in the first six months of the year.
In the space of a few months, the company’s chief financial officer was suspended and later dismissed, the chief executive officer resigned citing personal reasons, the publication of the financial statements was delayed, and then the company’s external auditor, PwC, resigned on the grounds that communication with the board was not objective and transparent.
Shareholders have also taken a hit with a 3% drop in the total dividend to 346 cents a share.
However, Brink told shareholders that the company had delivered credible results, with three key pillars being the Daybrook Fisheries in the United States, Lucky Star canned pilchards and the fishmeal business in South Africa.
For the year to September 2022, group revenue from continuing operations grew 12% to R8.1-billion on the back of positive pricing, higher fishmeal and fish oil sales and the benefit of a weaker exchange rate on export and US-dollar translated revenue. This also saw the gross margin from continued operations inch up to 30.8% from 30% the previous year.
Revenue from total operations increased 11% to R8.4-billion, but this figure includes Commercial Cold Storage, which has been treated as a discontinued operation as Oceana is currently in the process of selling it for R760-million.
Looking ahead, Brink says higher opening inventory levels of canned fish, fishmeal and oil will benefit the first half performance in 2023.
“A continued weaker rand will support the export and US dollar-denominated businesses, while higher fuel costs will negatively affect the performance of the deep-sea and midwater trawling units. Demand for low-cost protein is expected to continue to drive sales volumes of canned fish despite the constrained consumer environment,” he says.
Brink adds that growing the Lucky Star brand into new canned food categories remains a key focus area. In the US, projects to enhance raw fish storage capacity and fish oil production technology will be undertaken during the closed season, which commenced on 1 November. BM/DM
Top Reads This Hour
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
TOP READS IN SECTION
No holds barred: Controversial businessman Zunaid Moti is locked in a vicious legal battle with a former cage fighter
SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
NEC’s decision to quash Phala Phala panel report proves the ANC is (still) the only game in town
SPONSORED CONTENT
Uber’s Audio Recording feature goes national after 80 000+ activations during the pilot
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary
We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.
More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.
If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet