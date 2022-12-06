Defend Truth

JUKSKEI RIVER DROWNINGS

Bad weather stalls search for Alexandra churchgoers believed drowned in flash flood

Bad weather stalls search for Alexandra churchgoers believed drowned in flash flood
Rescuers search for Alexandra worshippers swept down the Jukskei River in a flash flood on Saturday, 4 September 2022. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)
By Michelle Banda
06 Dec 2022
0

Fourteen bodies of Johane Masowe churchgoers from Alexandra, Johannesburg, have been retrieved from the Jukskei River after a baptism ritual was hit by a flash flood. Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi believes they are still to retrieve at least three bodies, including that of a three-month-old baby.

Tuesday was the third day of the search for the bodies of churchgoers who drowned in the Jukskei River in Alexandra on Saturday during a baptism. It was also the second day that the search had been called off because of bad weather. At least two teams of six members have been searching the river. 

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they were still trying to retrieve the bodies of at least three more people who had been reported missing, including the body of a three-month-old baby. Mulaudzi said there may be more bodies as there was no record of the exact number of people who went into the river on Saturday when the flash flood hit.

The EMS said 33 Johane Masowe churchgoers went into the Jukskei River on Saturday evening for a baptism ritual. A flash flood hit the river and swept away about 19 people.

alexandra flash flood
A rescue team retrieves a body found near the Jukskei River on Sunday, 5 December 2022. Alexandra worshippers were swept down the river in a flash flood on Saturday. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

By Sunday, the EMS had retrieved 14 bodies. Two people are said to have survived the flash flood and three were still missing on Monday.

Rescue team member Xolile Khumalo said on Tuesday that 13 of the 14 bodies retrieved had been identified.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Thirteen of the retrieved bodies were female, including a 60-year-old and a three-year-old. On Monday we had three families coming forward to confirm missing persons… we will continue with our search.”

The search was disrupted by a hailstorm on Monday and resumed on Tuesday at 9am, but was called off later in the day due to a fast-approaching storm. It will resume on Wednesday should the weather be favourable.

Daily Maverick spoke to Ezekiel Sebego, the chief forecaster at WeatherSA, who said: “Rainfall figures for the period from Sunday morning, ending Monday morning, showed that for the whole of Sunday there was hardly any rain around Johannesburg, until the evening when that big storm came through. The amount of rain that has fallen locally would have been insufficient to cause a flash flood, and hence no warning was deemed necessary. 

alexandra flash flood
Rescue workers search the Jukskei River after Saturday’s flash flood in Alexandra swept away worshippers at a baptism ritual. (Photo: Leon Sadiki)

“This leaves the only conceivable explanation that the unfortunate incident was due to water coming gradually from upstream, caused by rain which happened over at least 48 hours preceding the incident. 

“The public is advised to treat streams and waterways with extreme caution during the summer rainfall period, as flash floods could occur when heavy rain has fallen upstream — normally six hours earlier (in this case, even 24 to 48 hours earlier).” 

Heavy storms are forecast for Gauteng. Khumalo said: “If the rain comes we will have to call off the search for that period. The search will continue until it starts raining.”

She said if the need arose the search would be intensified with equipment such as drones and they would seek help from other municipalities. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
Our Burning Planet

‘Land scam kingpin’ – Deputy President David Mabuza named as top suspect in organised crime complaint
Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
South Africa

Is prima facie evidence sufficient if it is neither prima, facie nor even evident?
Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
Maverick News

Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
Phala Phala panel report – information is not evidence, says President in ConCourt challenge to impeachment findings
Maverick News

Phala Phala panel report – information is not evidence, says President in ConCourt challenge to impeachment findings

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Maverick News

SA flight academy embroiled in global saga after UK warning about providing training to China
Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
Maverick News

Dear South Africa, we are on our own – let's be extra vigilant as we chart a new future
‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Maverick News

‘Dangerous forces are at play’ — Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on findings that gangsters infiltrated cops
Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
Maverick News

Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?
Maverick News

Sudanese businessman tells Sky News he is Ramaphosa’s buffalo buyer – but how does his story stack up?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.