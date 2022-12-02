Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa Allies Rally Behind Him as ANC Discusses His Fate

Ramaphosa Allies Rally Behind Him as ANC Discusses His Fate
Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's deputy president and newly elected president of the African National Congress party (ANC), speaks during the 54th national conference of the African National Congress party in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017. With his election as leader of the ruling African National Congress on Monday, Ramaphosa, 65, will be the party's presidential candidate in 2019 and may take over running the country from Jacob Zuma sooner than that if he's ousted before the end of his second term.
By Bloomberg
02 Dec 2022
0

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies closed ranks behind him as the governing party’s top leaders consider how to respond to an independent panel’s findings that there may be grounds for his impeachment. The rand rallied and government bond yields fell.

Key supporters met on Thursday night to hammer out a plan to keep Ramaphosa from resigning over his handling of a robbery at his game farm in which the president said $580,000 hidden in a sofa was stolen. Despite the panel’s findings that Ramaphosa may be guilty of serious misconduct and had a case to answer, there was no indication that he abused public funds, which should count in his favor, according to two of those who attended the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to comment.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Friday that there was a 10% chance of Ramaphosa leaving office. Those comments came after Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, the chairman of the governing African National Congress, said it would be premature for Ramaphosa to resign.

“He is more popular than the party,” Godongwana said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “My prayer for now is that he remains.”

The rand surged as much as 2.2% after Godongwana spoke, and traded 0.9% stronger at 17.4957 per dollar by 5:32 p.m. in Johannesburg. Government bonds also rallied, with the benchmark 10-year yield dropping 23 basis points to 11.31%.

Investor concern that Ramaphosa might step down over the scandal triggered the rand’s worst one-day loss since May and the biggest selloff of government bonds since 2015 on Thursday.

One reason Ramaphosa changed his mind about resigning immediately was because of advice from his lawyers, according to three of the people. The president’s legal team is confident parts of the report can be successfully challenged, they said.

Officials who sit on the ANC’s National Executive Committee adjourned a meeting on Friday after former President Thabo Mbeki raised objections to Ramaphosa’s absence, according to two people who attended the gathering and declined to be identified as they’re not authorized to comment. The panel’s discussions are expected to continue on Sunday.

ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile told the meeting that Ramaphosa plans to take the panel’s report on legal review, the people said.

Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, referred a request for comment to ANC spokesman Pule Mabe, who didn’t immediately respond to questions sent by text message.

Read More:

Under the constitution, Ramaphosa’s deputy, David Mabuza, would be first in line to succeed him should he vacate his post. That eventuality has also galvanized the incumbent’s backers because Mabuza isn’t an acceptable alternative to any of the ANC’s main factions, said the people who attended Thursday night’s meeting. Ramaphosa’s detractors also haven’t come up with another feasible candidate to field as ANC leader when the party holds internal elections later this month, they said.

The president has been engaging a broad range of people on what steps he should take, Magwenya said in a televised briefing on Thursday. Any decision Ramaphosa takes will be in the best interests of the country and won’t be rushed, he said.

“All options are on the table,” Magwenya said. “He is not panicking, that I can assure you.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
Maverick News

Ace’s advocate formed part of Section 89 Ramaphosa impeachment panel – does it matter?
A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Maverick News

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
Maverick News

R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati

TOP READS IN SECTION

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
South Africa

Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
What currency and stock markets say about a possible Cyril Ramaphosa exit from office
Business Maverick

What currency and stock markets say about a possible Cyril Ramaphosa exit from office
Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s Farmgate scandal – a timeline of what we know (and don’t know) so far
The ANC’s long history of taking cash from dodgy donors
Africa

The ANC’s long history of taking cash from dodgy donors
It’s really hard to keep track of Transnet
South Africa

It’s really hard to keep track of Transnet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.