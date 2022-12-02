Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Mamelodi informal settlement residents left to mercy of recurring flood waters

Mamelodi informal settlement residents left to mercy of recurring flood waters
Residents of Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi say their homes have been badly damaged by flooding a number of times since December 2019. Just two weeks ago more structures were damaged and waterlogged. (Photo: Warren Mabona)
By Warren Mabona
02 Dec 2022
0

City of Tshwane insists plans are underway to relocate the families.

Families at Eerste Fabriek informal settlement in Mamelodi are demanding the City of Tshwane keep its promise to relocate them before their homes flood yet again.

Situated along the Moretele River, Eerste Fabrieke informal settlement is home to about 1,700 people, according to the City.

In September 2021, the City spokesperson told GroundUp that the City had recently acquired land in Mooiplaats to which some Mamelodi families would be moved. But, he said, more land was still to be acquired for the other families.

In February 2022, GroundUp reported that homes had flooded again after heavy rainfall. The City blamed delays in relocating the families on negotiations over the price of the land.

Now, the City says the affected households will only be moved early next year once plans for the relocation have been settled with the provincial housing department.

But residents say they can’t afford to wait that long as it is now the rainy season. Just two weeks ago, scores of homes were badly waterlogged.

Community leader Eddie Leshilo said his shack and many others were flooded during heavy rainfall two weeks ago. He said some people had begun rebuilding their shacks higher on the mountain.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“I get worried when it rains for more than one day. We are waiting for the land that they [City of Tshwane] promised us in December 2019. They said they bought the land for us in Pienaarspoort, but they also tell us about budget problems whenever we ask about our relocation,” he said.

Another resident, Itumeleng Lekwai, said she lost a number of valuables including furniture, ID books and a matric certificate when her shack was flooded in December 2019.

“I don’t buy furniture anymore because I’m scared that it will also be damaged by flood water,” said Lekwai. “The government repeatedly says it has bought us land with services, but those things have never reached us. I live in fear whenever there is heavy rain.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said Eertse Fabriek residents would be relocated in January as the land had only recently been transferred to the Gauteng provincial Department of Human Settlements.

He said the delay in relocating the residents was caused by the time it took to acquire the land. He also dismissed the allegation that delays were due to budgetary problems. “The City and [Gauteng] province are currently engaging on the approach for the relocation,” said Mashigo.

According to the City, communities were warned not to occupy land, especially the land along rivers, streams or flood lines which included Eerste Fabriek. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Maverick News

A flawed report and dangerous precedents – why President Cyril Ramaphosa should not resign
Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
COVID-19

Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
Maverick News

R3.7m worth of artworks seized from home of DNG Energy CEO Aldworth Mbalati
In the eye of the storm: Inside the report that might sink Cyril Ramaphosa
Maverick News

In the eye of the storm: Inside the report that might sink Cyril Ramaphosa

TOP READS IN SECTION

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Despite Arthur Fraser’s evidence labelled as ‘hearsay’, the spymaster checkmated Ramaphosa
As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
Maverick News

As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
Maverick News

SA politics in turmoil as panel says President Ramaphosa must face impeachment
Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Maverick News

Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
What happens next if President Ramaphosa resigns?
Maverick News

What happens next if President Ramaphosa resigns?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.