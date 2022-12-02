Even as the clock ticked down and Belgium were aware they needed to beat Croatia to stay in the tournament, the players seemed to lack the drive and impetus required to grab that all-important goal.

Instead, members of Belgium’s “Golden Generation” appeared exhausted. Exhausted by years of unfulfilled potential and the heavy weight of expectation that came with it.

In fact, it was the equally ageing Croats – despite knowing that the nil-all draw suited them just fine – who showed attacking intent and hunger in the final 10 minutes of the match.

Meanwhile, the Belgians and their coach, Roberto Martínez, appeared to be desperate to be put out of their collective misery after missing a plethora of chances to break the deadlock throughout the crunch tie – with Romelu Lukaku particularly guilty.

“My situation is very clear. This is the end for me,” Martínez said in the aftermath of Belgium’s early World Cup exit, explaining that his contract had expired as soon as the referee had blown the full-time whistle.

“Whatever the result of this tournament [was going to be], I took the decision before the World Cup. It’s all about the long term. Since 2018, I could have taken many jobs. I’m not resigning, it’s just ending like this.”

His now former employers, the Royal Belgian FA (RBFA), expressed that they are “extremely disappointed after the early exit” of the team that headed into the tournament as No 2 in the Fifa rankings.

“We thank Roberto Martínez for everything he achieved with this Golden Generation, as a coach as well as a technical director,” RBFA said.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Tunisia remain also-rans after early World Cup exit, but can leave with their heads held high”

Considering that Martínez had at his disposal some of the best players in the world, in their prime, his six-year stay with the Red Devils can be marked as a failure rather than an achievement.

The 49-year-old succeeded Marc Wilmots as coach in 2016. The Spaniard’s biggest highlight – with players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Vincent Kompany, a hungry Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois firing on all cylinders – was third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Martínez was a surprise appointment to begin with. The highlights of his coaching career had only consisted of winning the “Everton Cup”. He also won the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic (before they were relegated from the Premier League just three days after that success) back in 2013.

As such, there were some eyebrows raised when the RBFA opted for him to handle their precious, once-in-a-lifetime crop of talented footballers. The Belgian youth system is unlikely to produce such a fine collection of footballers again any time soon, if ever.

Chapter closed

With this whimper of an exit at Qatar 2022, what could have been a highly glorious chapter in Belgian football has effectively been shut.

They may not have any silverware to show for it, but this generation will be remembered fondly by some sections of Belgian society.

After all, it is this generation (pre-Martínez era) that qualified Belgium for its first World Cup in 12 years when they reached the Brazil 2014 showpiece. It is also this generation that won bronze in Russia four years ago – the country’s best finish at a World Cup.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Argentina and Messi begin to flex muscles for World Cup playoffs”

Though others in the European nation will look back at the team’s time under the spotlight with a bitter taste, knowing what could have been. De Bruyne, in a wide-ranging interview with The Guardian recently, was particularly frank when asked about the country’s hopes at Qatar 2022.

“Our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing. We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018,” said the Manchester City midfield maestro.

His words, honest as they might have been, reportedly created a chasm in a dressing room already worn down by the weight of expectation.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

French publication L’Equipe reported that in the aftermath of Belgium’s 2-0 loss to Group F winners Morocco a few days ago, there had been a heated exchange between De Bruyne and defender Jan Vertonghen, who had taken exception to the attacking midfielder’s utterances about an ageing squad.

Martínez, quizzed about the incident in a pre-match press conference dismissed it as “fake news” meant to destabilise his team in Qatar.

Despite the denial, the proof was there for all to see as the Belgians put on a disjointed, half-hearted and wasteful showing versus the Croats. They had been guilty of this from the first game, a narrow 1-0 win against Canada. As they were in their second match – that loss to Morocco.

“It’s disappointing to go out like that… Belgium had to play better. I’m not going to say that we don’t deserve to be out, but we should have played better. Everything is disappointing,” said striker Michy Batshuayi.

That has been the story of this immensely talented collection of Belgian footballers. Should have. Could have. Might have. But of course, history only fondly remembers those who simply have. DM