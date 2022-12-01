Brazilian soccer legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, at the Pele Museum in Santos, Brazil, in November 2019. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Sebastiao Moreira)

Brazilian soccer legend Pele is in a stable condition after he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment, the hospital said on Wednesday.

“After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit,” the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo said.

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, had said on Instagram that there was “no surprise or emergency” regarding Pele’s condition.

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health,” Nascimento wrote. “There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

Nascimento’s remarks on Instagram followed an ESPN Brasil report that Pele had been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital with “general swelling” and was undergoing several tests for a more in-depth assessment of his health issues.

The 82-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital regularly for treatment.

ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac problems and his medical staff were concerned that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.

Pele’s manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters/DM