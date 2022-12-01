LEGEND'S BATTLE
Pele ‘stable’ in Brazilian hospital for cancer treatment ‘re-evaluation’
Pele, widely considered the greatest soccer player ever, has been admitted to hospital in São Paulo, but his daughter says there is ‘no emergency or new dire prediction’.
Brazilian soccer legend Pele is in a stable condition after he was admitted to hospital on Tuesday to re-evaluate his cancer treatment, the hospital said on Wednesday.
“After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, with no need for admission in a semi-intensive care unit,” the Albert Einstein Hospital in São Paulo said.
Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, had said on Instagram that there was “no surprise or emergency” regarding Pele’s condition.
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health,” Nascimento wrote. “There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”
Read in Daily Maverick: “Pele transferred out of intensive care, says hospital”
Nascimento’s remarks on Instagram followed an ESPN Brasil report that Pele had been admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital with “general swelling” and was undergoing several tests for a more in-depth assessment of his health issues.
The 82-year-old had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since been in and out of the hospital regularly for treatment.
ESPN Brasil reported that Pele was having cardiac problems and his medical staff were concerned that his chemotherapy treatment was not having the expected results.
Pele’s manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters/DM
Top Reads This Hour
Damage: With Ramaphosa in fight for his political life, the ANC has only bad, worse and terrible options
Court orders Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to release records on rationale behind Covid-19 lockdown regulations
Warning against using dry shampoos after major recall in US over concerns about carcinogen contamination
TOP READS IN SECTION
As President Ramaphosa faces impeachment, tough political and constitutional decisions await
Pay back the VBS money — Former Venda king Toni Mphephu must refund cars ‘gifted’ to him
Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
SPONSORED CONTENT
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet