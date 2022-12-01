In Gauteng’s two municipal wards by-elections held on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Devin Charles Nieuwenhuyzen retained Mogale City Ward 22 while the ANC’s Fanyana Alfred Motloung won the contest for Merafong ward 4.

The hotly contested by-elections in Gauteng were part of the nine municipal ward by-elections that took place in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, which were contested by one independent candidate and 40 candidates from 15 political parties.

Of the nine municipal ward by-elections, the ANC and IFP have come out victorious. ANC has won at least four wards while the IFP won two wards and the DA retained one.

The ANC won the following wards:

Merafong Ward 4, West Rand, Gauteng;

Enoch Mgijima Municipality, Ward 33, Eastern Cape;

Mhlontlo Municipality, Ward 20, Eastern Cape; and

Maphumulo Municipality, Ward 11, KwaZulu-Natal.

While IFP won Ward 11 in Msinga Municipality and Ward 13 in AbaQulusi Municipality — both in KwaZulu-Natal.

DA’s Nieuwenhuyzen came out successful as the new ward councillor of Noordheuwel, contested by Dikeledi Cynthia Thobela of the ANC, Shelton Shuntell Mafumu of the EFF, Johnathene Marcelle Beyers of the Organic Humanity Movement (OHM), and Annamarie Steyn of the Vryheidsfront Plus (FFP).

Nieuwenhuyzen takes over from a fellow DA councillor, Jade Miller who resigned.

Speaking on the sidelines of the by-elections on Wednesday Nieuwenhuyzen told Daily Maverick that issues affecting the Noordheuwel areas ranged from water cuts, collapsing infrastructure and issues of safety. Nieuwenhuyzen committed to prioritising the water crisis in his ward, saying it causes much of inconvenience for many residents.

“Even before load shedding became intense, the community of Noordheuwel has experienced ongoing water cuts. Load shedding has made it worse and that’s a priority for me and so is the issue of our dilapidating infrastructure.”

While voting resumed at 7am in Noordheuwel, voters came in dribs and drabs. Voting stations were quiet with only a few representatives from the contesting parties in attendance.

Daily Maverick managed to catch up with a few residents of Noordheuwel who had this to say about the by-elections:

“We can only hope the incoming councillor will effect the changes we want to see in this community. But we understand they have a big role to play in helping minimise the annoying water cuts,” said one resident.

Another resident argued, “We have no hope of the politics in this country. I am just voting because it is my right.”

Noordheuwel, a predominantly white and Afrikaans-speaking community, has an employment rate of 75.6% according to 2011 census data which may explain minimal voter attendance.

Some 68km from Noordheuwel, in Merafong — which borders the provinces of Free State and North West — the scene was different. Music blasting from the speakers of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA), amid a sea of supporters dressed in different political party T-shirts for the vote to determine who will run the ward.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Notably, PA members came out in their numbers including the party’s deputy chairperson Kenny Kunene and the Gauteng deputy provincial secretary Collen Nzima, to support Senamile Masuku — their candidate in Merafong ward 4.

The line of voters moved quickly and people were helped by officials, as community members, young and old, walked up and down the dusty Khutsong roads. We approached some residents to ask about some of the issues the ward faces.

According to the residents of Khutsong, there is no service delivery in the township despite ongoing promises from local government.

We approached street vendor and long-time community member Andrea Ndlala sitting under a shade selling cigarettes and snacks.

At first, he was hesitant to speak to us but after buying a packet of chips he was more willing to speak.

When asked if he was voting, his response was pessimistic.

“I’m tired of voting and no changes. Whether I vote or not I benefit nothing. Elections are just a waste of time and as residents of Khutsong, we only get service when these political parties are campaigning and when the councillor is voted in no one cares about us. There is no service delivery, no jobs, and no tarred roads.”

Another resident, identified only as Tshepo said, “Councillors come and go. As the young people in this area our lives are stagnant, there are no opportunities here. Everything is politicised but not to make our lives better. We drop out of school, have no employment and end up in crime or abusing substances (alcohol and other drugs). No one cares or considers our needs …and we have made peace with that.”

On the sidelines of the by-elections, the PA’s candidate Senamile Masuku said that should she be voted in as councillor of the ward she would make sure general service delivery is rendered to the people of Khutsong.

“In my 10 years of residence in Khutsong, I have never seen any services being delivered to the people. The municipality in its entity has failed us. If you need anything to get done in this community you will have to contract private companies which is costly because most people in the community are unemployed and can’t afford it. We have no one to trust in politics… All the parties especially the ANC have failed us… ANC has managed this ward for years but has no development. There are a lot of shacks here, no toilets and the pit toilets are almost full. For months garbage is mounting because it has not been collected. I am no politician I want to just serve the community,” said Masuku

Thabo Bathebeng of the Merafong Agents of Change (Maoc) — another candidate for the ward — also took a jab at the governing party stating that the problem is that the ANC deployed councillors who were not in tune with the issues faced by the community of Khutsong.

Bathebeng said Maoc was best suited to take over the ward because its only focus was the Merafong areas and nothing beyond which, he says, distinguishes them from the other parties.

However, Fanyana Alfred Motloung of the ANC conquered the highly contested Merafong Ward 4 councillorship. He takes over from his son Thabo Malatjie the independent councillor for Khutsong Ward 4 who was murdered in Lesotho in September 2022.

Read in Daily Maverick: Gauteng councillor Thabo Malatjie laid to rest after murder in Lesotho

Motloung said, “I had a mission with Thabo my late son to bring services to our people before he passed. Contesting to be the ward councillor was a way of honouring our mission and commitment to the people. People have trusted me with their votes because I am trustworthy and I care for people.” DM