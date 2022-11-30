Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Ghana credit rating cut by Moody’s on debt-restructuring plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa leads official talks with Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. (Photo: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS)
By Bloomberg
30 Nov 2022
0

The country was downgraded deeper into junk territory by Moody’s Investors Service on the likelihood that private creditors will incur steep losses during the government’s planned debt restructuring. 

Ghana’s credit rating was slashed by two levels to CA, the second-lowest score at Moody’s, according to a statement on Tuesday. That puts Ghana on par with Sri Lanka, which is in default. The downgrade follows plans in Ghana’s proposed 2023 government budget to restructure both local and foreign debts.

“Given Ghana’s high government debt burden and the debt structure, it is likely there will be substantial losses on both categories of debt in order for the government to meaningfully improve debt sustainability,” analysts Lucie Villa and Marie Diron wrote in the statement. 

At the same time, Ghana’s outlook was changed to stable as the restructuring will likely happen in coordination with creditors and under a program with the International Monetary Fund, according to Moody’s.

The nation is expected to ask holders of its international bonds to accept losses of as much as 30% on the principal and forgo some interest payments as it hammers out a debt-sustainability plan to qualify for a loan from the IMF, Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah said last week.

The West African country formed a committee last month to start talks with domestic bondholders to restructure its local-currency debt.

Ghana’s Eurobonds have been among the worst performers in emerging markets since Bloomberg reported the plans for the local debt recast in September, handing investors losses of almost 12% in that period, according to data compiled from a Bloomberg index.

The nation’s debt-exchange program will replace existing terms and exchange debts with longer tenors at cheaper rates, said Abena Osei Asare, a deputy minister of finance. The plans come after an analysis of debt sustainability showed the nation faces high risk of distress.

Fitch Ratings scores the nation at CC, two notches above default. S&P Global Ratings assigns it CCC+, seven levels into junk. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Maverick News

Joburg Roads Agency lowered job qualifications and boosted salary level for CEO with fake doctorate
Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
South Africa

Durban beach safety meeting called off at last minute as mayor mulls ‘come swimming’ challenge
How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
Maverick News

How to impeach a president – Ramaphosa case puts new rules to the test in South Africa
Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region
Maverick News

Eastern Cape ANC disbands leadership of Amathole Region
Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future
South Africa

Gwede Mantashe, the ANC’s strongman, is now fighting for his political future

TOP READS IN SECTION

Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
South Africa

Cooling of labour militancy in SA’s mines mirrors decline of migrant labour system
Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development
South Africa

Small businesses are big news: Retailers plough money into SMME development
Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring
South Africa

Old Mutual to throw its hat into the banking ring
SA’s burning question — what’s holding back the reform of the energy sector?
Business Maverick

SA’s burning question — what’s holding back the reform of the energy sector?
The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Mr Price, Takealot, Old Mutual and Lewis
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The lowdown on Mr Price, Takealot, Old Mutual and Lewis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

Without you, Daily Maverick would just be a really (really) long diary

We write for you. We conduct our investigations and report the news for our readers. And we keep it for free so everybody in the country can access it. Problem is, our news is not free to produce. Our journalists need to be paid and we need to fund our (very expensive) investigations.

More than 19,500 of our readers voluntarily contribute a small amount each month so that our 10 million+ users can always rely on us to be there delivering the truth.

If you appreciate what we do and are in a position to help, please sign up to Maverick Insider, our membership community. There are a host of benefits and you can cancel at any time.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.