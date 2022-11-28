QATAR 2022
Griezmann the brains behind France’s convincing World Cup start
On the way to France exorcising the ghost of World Cup winners past by qualifying for the knockout phase in Qatar 2022, attacker Antoine Griezmann has been a shining light.
France have shaken off the curse of the defending champions at the Fifa World Cup by qualifying for the knockout phase with a game to spare.
After winning the World Cup in 1998, then being eliminated in the group stage four years later, France set in motion a trend of World Cup winners being eliminated in the first round of the following tournament since then.
However, in 2022, the 2018 world champions have halted that hoodoo, and it is largely due to Antoine Griezmann’s return to his best.
Griezmann has played as an attacking midfielder rather than a pure forward, brilliantly making the link between midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot and the attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe.
“He covers a lot of space. He has the ability to defend and to make others play. It’s the Antoine we know, the Antoine who is in form,” centre back Raphael Varane told reporters after France beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the last 16 having scored six and conceded two goals.
Griezmann set up Mbappe for the 86th-minute winner with his 26th assist for the national team, but the Atletico Madrid player did much more than that at Stadium 974.
Read in Daily Maverick: “‘Essência do brasileiro’ – Richarlison shows why he’s one in 200 million for Brazil”
Griezmann played mainly deep, but also often close to lone striker Giroud or even on the flanks.
“I was impressed by him,” said Tchouameni. “He’s got a huge volume of play and everything is going smoothly between us. I’m impressed but not surprised. You can see him tackle at training every day.”
Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations
Like Dembele, Griezmann has played selflessly, leaving the limelight to Mbappe.
“I probably ask different things from him, but there is no sacrifice on his part,” said coach Didier Deschamps.
Read in Daily Maverick: “Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina the statistically biggest World Cup shock – Nielsen Gracenote”
“He is so generous. He enjoys building up moves. He will score fewer goals, because there are other players up front, but he is so useful, intelligent. He provides the team with a good balance.
“I could have played him on the right flank of the attack instead of Ousmane (Dembele), but that’s not where he would be the most useful to the team.”
Griezmann is also revelling in the role.
“I’m proud of myself. But I’m also proud of the whole team. Statistics are one thing, but everyone has made an incredible effort,” he said.
France play Tunisia in their last Group D match on Wednesday, where they will be keen to finish the great job they’ve done to date and end the group phase with a perfect record. Reuters/DM
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...
…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.
Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.
If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet