Antoine Griezmann of France is tackled by Christian Eriksen of Denmark during their World Cup Group D match at Stadium 974 in Doha on 26 November. (Photo: Lionel Hahn / Getty Images)

France have shaken off the curse of the defending champions at the Fifa World Cup by qualifying for the knockout phase with a game to spare.

After winning the World Cup in 1998, then being eliminated in the group stage four years later, France set in motion a trend of World Cup winners being eliminated in the first round of the following tournament since then.

However, in 2022, the 2018 world champions have halted that hoodoo, and it is largely due to Antoine Griezmann’s return to his best.

Griezmann has played as an attacking midfielder rather than a pure forward, brilliantly making the link between midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot and the attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe.

“He covers a lot of space. He has the ability to defend and to make others play. It’s the Antoine we know, the Antoine who is in form,” centre back Raphael Varane told reporters after France beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to advance to the last 16 having scored six and conceded two goals.

Griezmann set up Mbappe for the 86th-minute winner with his 26th assist for the national team, but the Atletico Madrid player did much more than that at Stadium 974.

Read in Daily Maverick: “‘Essência do brasileiro’ – Richarlison shows why he’s one in 200 million for Brazil”

Griezmann played mainly deep, but also often close to lone striker Giroud or even on the flanks.

“I was impressed by him,” said Tchouameni. “He’s got a huge volume of play and everything is going smoothly between us. I’m impressed but not surprised. You can see him tackle at training every day.”

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Like Dembele, Griezmann has played selflessly, leaving the limelight to Mbappe.

“I probably ask different things from him, but there is no sacrifice on his part,” said coach Didier Deschamps.

Read in Daily Maverick: “Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina the statistically biggest World Cup shock – Nielsen Gracenote”

“He is so generous. He enjoys building up moves. He will score fewer goals, because there are other players up front, but he is so useful, intelligent. He provides the team with a good balance.

“I could have played him on the right flank of the attack instead of Ousmane (Dembele), but that’s not where he would be the most useful to the team.”

Griezmann is also revelling in the role.

“I’m proud of myself. But I’m also proud of the whole team. Statistics are one thing, but everyone has made an incredible effort,” he said.

France play Tunisia in their last Group D match on Wednesday, where they will be keen to finish the great job they’ve done to date and end the group phase with a perfect record. Reuters/DM