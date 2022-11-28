Dan Bradbury with trophy during day 4 of the Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club on 27 November, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo: Tyrone Winfield / Sunshine Tour / Gallo mages)

Dan Bradbury, a 23-year-old from England, arrived at last week’s Joburg Open ranked 1,397th in the world. He left Houghton Golf Club more than R3-million wealthier, and most importantly, exempt for the next two years on the DP World Tour.

Bradbury had no playing status on any recognised professional tours and just two previous DP World Tour starts to his name. He had turned professional in July and got into the tournament as a sponsor’s invite.

The Englishman had packed enough clothes to last him the week and travelled to the event with his mother.

Fast forward to Sunday afternoon, and Bradbury was holding the Joburg Open trophy as a winner on the DP World Tour, and collecting a cheque for €167,843.

Life changing

In just his third professional start, Bradbury carded rounds of 63, 66, 67 and 67 to finish three strokes clear of Finland’s Sami Välimäki at 21-under-par.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Daniel van Tonder finished a further shot behind in a tie for third place.

With the win, Bradbury gains full status on the DP World Tour, as well as a spot in the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool — where he will be joined by Välimäki and Bezuidenhout, who secured the other two qualifying spots on offer.

Bradbury also climbed 846 spots in the world rankings to 551st place. With his new status going forward, he plans to play as many events as he can.

“I love playing, I hate sitting at home and not doing anything,” he said.

Bradbury now earns a spot in the field at the 2022 South African Open beginning on Thursday.

“I’ve got the kids over here asking for my hat. I’ve only got one of each colour, so they’re struggling for that one. But we’ll be fine. We’ll get some laundry done tonight and see how we go.”

As it happened

Bradbury didn’t let his inexperience show once the event got underway on 24 November, firing a scintillating eight-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead.

The second round was delayed due to lightning in the area on Friday afternoon, with most players finishing their rounds on Saturday morning.

But Bradbury held steady, following up his first-round heroics with a five-under-par 66 to take a one-shot lead over South African starlet Casey Jarvis into the third round.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

While Jarvis slid backwards as the third round progressed, Bradbury continued his strong showing, firing a steady four-under-par 67 to take a one-stroke lead over Välimäki into the final round.

The Englishman got off to a flawless start in the final round with a birdie at the first hole, nearly holing his approach shot from the fairway. After he added two more birdies at the third and ninth respectively, the lead had been stretched to three strokes.

Although Välimäki’s long birdie-putt at the 15th briefly cut the lead to two strokes, Bradbury looked in full control, responding immediately with a birdie of his own at the par-three 16th to restore his lead to three — a lead he would not relinquish.

Bradbury cruised home to a final round 67, with his only blemish of the day coming in the form of a bogey at the 18th, to seal a three-stroke victory.

A rising star

Jarvis, 19, finished in a tie for ninth in just his second DP World Tour event as a professional.

Earlier in the tournament, Jarvis lit up the Houghton layout with a second-round 63, which included a run of eight birdies in a row in the middle of his round — tying the DP World Tour record in the process.

He began the weekend one shot behind Bradbury, and after starting his third-round birdie, birdie, eagle — he briefly led the tournament, before settling for back-to-back 71s in the third and fourth rounds.

“I gained a lot of experience out of this week, especially being in contention heading into the weekend and getting off to such a flying start in the third round just gave me a lot of confidence that I can compete with these guys,” said Jarvis.

Jarvis got up and down on the last hole to finish in the top 10, securing his highest payday as a professional golfer in the process.

“It means the world to me, especially at 19 — just competing with these guys and being in contention with players that are playing in the Presidents Cup and on the PGA Tour, so a lot of confidence has been gained from this week and I’m excited for the future.”

New season, new beginnings

The Joburg Open marked the first event of the 2023 DP World Tour schedule and kicked off a run of three South African events in a row.

The DP World Tour now heads to the Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Lanseria, Johannesburg, for the 2022 South African Open.

The tournament kicks off on 1 December, and Van Tonder will be looking to defend the title he won at Sun City last year. DM