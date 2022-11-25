This makes a large quantity but the point is to freeze whatever you’re not using for use in future.

Use clean fingernails to peel away the membranes that cover the liver on both sides. It’s finicky but important. Ideally, you need a good mincer with a sharp blade. Everything gets processed through the mincer.

My mincer’s blade was very blunt and it was too late to do anything about it, so I resorted to processing the mixture with a handheld blender, which is why the texture of mine wasn’t as fine as I would have liked. However, I took them along to a party where the locals, who know their lewerkoekies, were very complimentary. But do process it more finely if you can.

(Feeds a party)

Ingredients

1.2 kg sheep’s liver, cleaned and chopped

6 large potatoes, peeled and grated

400 g sliced green beans

6 spinach leaves, chopped, no spines

3 medium tomatoes, grated

2 large onions, chopped

3 slices bread

6 eggs

300 g cake flour, not sifted

3 Tbsp baking powder

4 tsp salt

½ tsp white pepper

Cooking oil for shallow frying

Method

Discard the connective tissue and chop the meat into small pieces.

Mince the liver, alternating with the green beans, grated potato and onion, spinach and tomatoes.

Pass the bread through the mincer too, then mix everything in a large bowl while seasoning with salt and pepper. Be generous with the salt, it needs it. Beat the eggs in a bowl and fold in. Finally, stir in the flour and baking powder.

Heat oil in a pan and fry spoonfuls of the mixture quickly on a moderate heat, turning once. They can be served hot or cold. (This recipe accompanies this column.) DM/TGIFood

Tony Jackman is regional Vodacom Journalist of the Year (Lifestyle) Eastern Cape for 2022 and Galliova Food Champion 2021.

Follow Tony Jackman on Instagram @tony_jackman_cooks. Share your versions of his recipes with him on Instagram and he’ll see them and respond.

