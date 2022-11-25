Maverick Life

A Senegal supporter cheers during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A soccer match between Senegal and the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
25 Nov 2022
Here is a selection of images from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Goalkeeper Saad Al-Sheeb (L) of Qatar in action against Felix Torres (C) of Ecuador during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 20 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Enner Valencia of Ecuador is fouled for a penalty by Goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb of Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 20 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Supporters of Qatar cheer during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A Opening Match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, 20 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Close up of Switzerland’s midfielder Granit Xhaka with the “One Love” captain’s armband as he sings the national anthem during a friendly soccer match between Switzerland and Ghana in preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the Sheikh Zayed Sports City Stadium, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 17 November 2022 (issued 21 November 2022). The Football Associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, The Netherlands and Switzerland on 21 November 2022 released a joint statement that they asked their team captains to “not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games” in order to not expose their players to sporting sanctions for “breaches of kit regulations.” EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON
Supporters of Iran hold up placards before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Fans wearing jerseys of the Argentine national team transport a clay model of the FIFA World Cup as a part of celebration decorations for the event in Kolkata, India 21 November 2022. The FIFA World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Milad Mohammadi (C-L) of Iran in action against Kieran Trippier (C-R) of England during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Neil Hall
Goalkeeper Hossein Hosseini of Iran is beaten as Raheem Sterling of England scores their third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between England and Iran at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal (R) in action against Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A soccer match between Senegal and the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara
People, among them migrant workers, watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between England and Iran at the free-entry Industrial Area Fan Zone in the Asian Town Cricket Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Supporters of Senegal cheer during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A soccer match between Senegal and the Netherlands at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil
Goalkeeper Matt Turner of the USA (C) saves ahead of Gareth Bale (CR) of Wales during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between the USA and Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 21 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Cristian Romero (L) of Argentina in action against Abdulellah Al-Malki (R) of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil
Salem Aldawsari of Saudi Arabia (L) celebrates with teammates scoring the 2-1 during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Rungroj Yongrit
Gianni Infantino, president of the Federation International Football Association (FIFA), front row left, alongside Mohammad bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, front row center, during the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Photographer: Christopher Pike/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Nicolas Otamendi (bottom) of Argentina in action against Firas Al-Buraikan (up) of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Noushad Thekkayil
Soccer fans gather in the Palermo neighborhood to watch the televised broadcast of the match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, 22 November 2022. The Argentine team lost their first group stage match against Saudi Arabia. EPA-EFE/Enrique Garcia Medina
Bangladeshi rickshwa puller watch a public broadcast on a big screen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 22 November 2022. The FIFA World Cup 2022 takes place in Qatar from 20 November to 18 December. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM
Yemeni soccer fans react as they watch a live broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia, inside a paid-entry shop in Sana’a, Yemen, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Andreas Christensen (2-L) of Denmark in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
The captain’s armband of Christian Eriksen of Denmark during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Rasmus Kristensen (L) of Denmark holds the shoe of Aissa Laidouni (R) of Tunisia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between Denmark and Tunisia at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu
Fans visit an image of the Child of Miracles, dressed in outfits from the Mexican soccer team, in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 November 2022, during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group C soccer match between Mexico and Poland. EPA-EFE/ISAAC ESQUIVEL
Supporter of France cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Ronald Wittek
Fans watch the World Cup 2022 Mexican national soccer team play on a giant screen, on the esplanade of the Monument to the Revolution in Mexico City, Mexico, 22 November 2022. Mexico tied Poland 0-0 in their first game of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. On 26 November Mexico will face Argentina, who lost 1-2 against Saudi Arabia. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez
Ibrahima Konate (L) of France in action against Mitchell Duke of Australia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu
A photographer takes pictures of spectators in the stands before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO
Olivier Giroud (R) of France in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D soccer match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Tolga Bozoglu
Dayot Upamecano (L) of France in action against Mitchell Duke of Australia during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group D match between France and Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, 22 November 2022. EPA-EFE/JOSE SENA GOULAO PORTUGAL OUT
The starting eleven of Germany pose for a team picture before the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E soccer match between Germany and Japan at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 23 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Friedemann Vogel
Joe Rodon (R) of Wales in action against Sardar Azmoun of Iran during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between Wales and Iran at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 25 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Rungroj Yongrit
Goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (R) of Wales collides with Mehdi Taremi of Iran during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group B soccer match between Wales and Iran at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 25 November 2022. Hennessey was sent off for that action. EPA-EFE/Rungroj Yongrit
Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy of Senegal in action during the FIFA World Cup 2022 group A soccer match between Qatar and Senegal at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, 25 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohamed Messara
Consumable material and litter are placed in the fenced storage area at the Fan Village Cabins Rawdat Al Jahhaniya accommodation base, near the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. The official fan village is still under construction two days after the competition began. Several fans have complained about the conditions of the place. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
An uninstalled toilet is seen at the Fan Village Cabins Rawdat Al Jahhaniya accommodation base, near the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, in Doha, Qatar, 22 November 2022. The official fan village is still under construction two days after the competition began. Several fans have complained about the conditions of the place. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK DM/ ML/ SPORT
