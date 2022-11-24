Business Maverick
Oil holds decline as EU wrangles over plan to cap Russian crude
The European Union is considering a higher-than-expected price cap on Russian crude and signs of a global slowdown increased.
West Texas Intermediate was steady below $78 a barrel after losing almost 4% in the previous session. EU officials discussed setting the ceiling for Russian seaborne exports at $65 to $70 a barrel. That’s far higher than many expected when the Group of Seven first proposed the idea as a way of punishing Moscow for the war in Ukraine while keeping markets supplied. Ambassadors are scheduled for more talks on Thursday amid disagreements on the details.
There are mounting headwinds in the two largest economies, threatening energy demand. In the US, Federal Reserve economists briefed policymakers that the chance of a recession in the next year had risen to almost 50% as interest rates climb. In China, officials are pressing on with aggressive efforts to check the spread of Covid-19, ordering lockdowns and movement curbs. Daily virus cases rose to near 30,000, the most during the pandemic.
Crude has tumbled this month, unravelling the gains in October that followed a decision by the OPEC and its allies to reduce production. While the price-cap plan – which is meant to complement an EU ban on seaborne Russian crude flows that starts in December – had been seen as potentially supportive of the future should it result in lower output, a high cap may end up having a minimal impact on trading.
“They may settle for a number that is not too far from where Urals is currently trading, which makes the whole exercise even more irrelevant,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights, referring to the Russian crude grade that’s shipped from the west of the country. “Without a cap, Russian crude would have continued to trade at sizable discounts anyway.”
Goldman Sachs Group said that the higher price cap now under consideration may reduce the risk of Moscow retaliating, although it expressed doubt that the mechanism could be enforced.
Key metrics are signalling a weaker market, with WTI’s prompt spread in contango, a pattern that points to ample near-term supply. The difference between the two nearest contracts was 15 cents a barrel in contango, compared with 24 cents in a bullish structure last week.
Contributing to the softer outlook, US petrol inventories rose 3.06 million barrels last week, the largest build since July, government data showed. Demand fell by the most in nearly two months before the Thanksgiving break. BM/DM
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
This is not a paywall.
Register for free or log in to continue reading.
Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.
Almost there...
Please create a password or click to receive a login link.
Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.
Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten
Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.
We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...
…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.
Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.
If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet