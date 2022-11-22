Defend Truth

GROUNDUP VIDEO

Recycling entrepreneurs battle to turn Soweto rubbish into income

A group from Freedom Park in Soweto are trying to make a living while saving the environment through their recycling initiative. (Photo: GroundUp)
By Adel Van Niekerk
22 Nov 2022
0

Lebogang Parkie and his friends have persevered despite a terrible attempt to derail their business.

A group of school friends from Freedom Park in Soweto were desperate to make a living. This video tells how they have started a successful recycling business.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

You can make money and save the environment at the same time, says Lebogang Parkie. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

Last chance to get your tickets for The Gathering!

Join us this Thursday, 24 November, at the CTICC in Cape Town when Daily Maverick’s journalism takes to the stage. If you are tired of hearing about South Africa’s problems, then come along to this solutions-focused conference.

The Gathering 2022: because every problem has a solution.

The Gathering 2022
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.