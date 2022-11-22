A group from Freedom Park in Soweto are trying to make a living while saving the environment through their recycling initiative. (Photo: GroundUp)

A group of school friends from Freedom Park in Soweto were desperate to make a living. This video tells how they have started a successful recycling business.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

You can make money and save the environment at the same time, says Lebogang Parkie. DM

First published by GroundUp.