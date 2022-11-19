You’re invited!

Our World in Pictures – Week 46 of 2022

Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures – Week 46 of 2022

A cat walks past a mural depicting a gymnast and attributed to British street artist Banksy, at a wall of a building that was destroyed during shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, 13 November 2022. A photo of the gymnast mural in Borodyanka was shared by Banksy on his social media channel on 11 November, while other works attributed to him in different locations in Ukraine and resembling Banksy's style have not been shared on the artist's channel yet. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
By Maverick Life Editors
19 Nov 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

A man takes a picture of a mural depicting a child overthrowing a man in judo clothes, in a style resembling the works of British street artist Banksy, at a wall of a building that was destroyed during shelling in Borodyanka, Ukraine, 13 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
The aftermath of the collapse of a six-storey building under construction in Ruaka, Kiambu county, Kenya, 17 November 2022. At least two people were killed. The collapse of the building comes just two days after another multi-storey building collapsed killing three people in Kasarani, Nairobi. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
The Deauville Beach Resort’s 17-story hotel tower is being demolished in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 13 November 2022. The historical building, which was designed by the architect Melvin Grossman and built in 1957, was the location where, among other outstanding events, the British band The Beatles played their second Ed Sullivan Show appearance in 1964. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Oleksandr Novichenko, 39, from Pavlohrad, Dnipro district, receives therapy at the Bez Obmezhen Rehabilitation Center after being injured near Siversk on 11th of August while serving with 46 battalion Donbas, part of 54th brigade while receiving water from comrades they were shelled by Russian artillery on November 15, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Relatives, friends, and comrades mourn next to the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Yevhenii Kolesnichenko, killed fighting Russian troops in Donetsk region, during a funeral ceremony at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
The crime scene investigation team works as Turkish policemen try to secure the area after an explosion at Istiklal Street in Istanbul, Turkey, 13 November 2022. According to governor Ali Yerlikaya, 6 people were killed and at least 53 people wounded in an explosion that occurred at roughly 4.20 p.m. local time. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
Nurettin Ucar, reacts during the funeral ceremony of his daughter Yagmur Ucar and ex-wife Arzu Ozsoy, who died in the explosion in Istanbul, Turkey, 14 November 2022. According to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, at least eight people were killed and 81 others were wounded in an explosion that occurred on 13 November afternoon. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
The birth of baby Damian at the Altagracia maternity hospital in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, early 15 November 2022. Damian, the first registered baby to be born in the Dominican Republic on 15 November 2022, was symbolically chosen to represent the country’s contribution to the world’s population count of eight billion. According to the United Nations (UN), on 15 November 2022 the world’s population was projected to reach eight billion people. EPA-EFE/ORLANDO BARRIA 
Initiative of ‘1.5 to Survive’ activists demonstrate calling upon the G20 conference to adhere to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 16 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
An activist from the ‘1.5 to Survive’ initiative demonstrates calling upon the G20 conference to adhere to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 16 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at a meeting with young activists at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 17 November 2022. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala attend a plenary session during the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Indonesia, 16 November 2022. The 17th Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit runs from 15 to 16 November 2022. EPA-EFE/WILLY KURNIAWAN / POOL
Supporters of former US President Donald Trump stand outside the Mar-a-Lago Club where Trump will make an announcement in Palm Beach, Florida, USA, 15 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
Former U.S. President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump stand together during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on November 15, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi hugs Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after announcing she is stepping down as Speaker of the House inside the House Chamber in US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 17 November 2022. Republicans secured the House majority on 16 November. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
People light candles as they gather at the memorial to students who were attacked by riot police in 1989 on Narodni street, marking the 33rd anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 November 2022. The Czech Republic celebrates the 33rd anniversary of the Velvet Revolution commemorating the events of 17 November 1989, when after the brutal suppression of a student demonstration at Narodni street, the communist leadership soon crumbled and the playwright and human rights activist Vaclav Havel became president shortly thereafter. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A reflection of a memorial picture made on glass as people light candles at the memorial to students who were attacked by riot police in 1989 on Narodni street, marking the 33rd anniversary of the Velvet Revolution in Prague, Czech Republic, 17 November 2022.  EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Extinction Rebellion members stage a short piece of street theatre on COP27 Water Day at Glencairn Tidal Pool on November 14, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group is demanding governments stop burning fossil fuels and move to cleaner and renewable energy. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Counter-protestors yell and use noisemakers to disrupt speakers on November 14, 2022 in New York City. Around fifty pro-transgender rights activists confront about a dozen right-wing organizers during an event about gender identity in City Hill Park. (Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images)
A dog’s profile on a wall at the Fujitsu Ltd. dog office in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. IT firm Fujitsu is trialing its new dog office until the end of the year as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity. Photographer: Noriko Hayashi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A Thierry Mugler design is seen on display at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition at Brooklyn Museum on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Shannon and Shannade Clermont, Clermont Twins, attend the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening Night at Brooklyn Museum on November 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Chief Brand Officer of Paris2024 Julie Matikhine (L) during the unveiling of the Olympics Paris 2024 official mascots at a press conference of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Organizing Committee in Saint Denis, near Paris, France, 14 November 2022. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
An installation called Flag Plaza in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images )
Street art is seen on the walls ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at on November 16, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images )
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (R) hangs from the rim after slam dunking the ball over defending Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (L) during the second half at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 14 November 2022. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER 
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after winning the match against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece at the Nitto ATP Finals 2022 tennis tournament at the Pala Alpitour arena in Turin, Italy, 14 November 2022. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO DM/ ML
