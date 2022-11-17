X

This is not a paywall.

Register for free or log in to continue reading.

Sometimes the news sucks. But your reading experience doesn't have to. Help us improve that for you by registering for free or logging in.



FAQ | Contact Us

Almost there...

Please create a password or click to receive a login link.


Welcome back! Let's get you logged in.

Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Open Sesame! Thanks for registering.

You’re invited!

Join us at The Gathering 2022 and meet the Daily Maverick team. Every year, The Gathering brings together South Africans from all walks of life who are committed to being part of the solutions in our country. This year is no different – meet and spend the day with them.

Buy Tickets
The Gathering 2022
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index registers fi...

Business Maverick

ECONOMY IN DISTRESS

BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index registers fifth consecutive monthly decline in October

(Photo: iStock)
By Ed Stoddard
17 Nov 2022
0

The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index, a measurement of transactions between South Africa’s banks, had its fifth consecutive monthly decline in October. This signals the economy may have tipped into recession in the third quarter (Q3) and got off to a shaky start in Q4.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI) in October had a modest year-on-year increase of 1%, BankservAfrica said on Thursday. But the devil is in the monthly detail – and it points to an economy in distress. 

The BETI declined 0.2% in October, its fifth consecutive monthly decline, to 130.7, its lowest level this year. And it’s well below the 143.3 level reached in May.

“While the BETI already signalled the probability of an economic contraction in Q3, the first indications for Q4 do not look encouraging either,” BankservAfrica said in a statement. 

In September, the lights literally faded over the economy as load shedding cranked up to massive levels. That abated somewhat in October, but then the 12-day Transnet strike took a sledgehammer to the recovery from that.

The bottom line is that the BETI’s performance over the past few months is among a plethora of indicators suggesting that the economy may – and the jury remains out on this one, it must be said – have contracted in Q3 after shrinking 0.7% in Q2. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

That would equal a recession and mean current economic growth forecasts for the full year, such as Treasury’s of 1.9%, would need to be whittled down. That in turn would mean Treasury’s projections for revenue collection and debt-to-GDP ratios would also require adjusting, and not in a good way. This, by the way, is hardly unprecedented. 

And the outlook remains bearish, to borrow a term from equity markets, not least because of a certain war in eastern Europe launched by a country often associated with the large mammal. 

Alarm bells are ringing about the global economy – the IMF’s recent projections on that front have just gone from gloomy to gloomier – and South Africa’s relatively open economy can hardly navigate such a scenario unscathed. 

IMF’s global growth forecast worsens from ‘gloomy’ to ‘gloomier’

Meanwhile, Eskom has announced that “protracted load shedding” will continue for “six to 12 months” as it seeks to keep undoing the damage wrought by years of neglect, while its capital investment projects will also dim the lights before such initiatives flicker into life. 

Read more in Daily Maverick:Brace for another six to 12 months of rolling blackouts, warns Eskom”

Domestic inflation may have peaked in July – hopefully – but the surging cost of living is still straining households while interest rates rise, a point reflected in weak retail sales and disappointing results from retailers such as Spar. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: South Africa’s weak September retail trade sales point to possible recession”

The post-pandemic bounce has faded, and data such as the BETI indicate that the South African economy remains ill amid a worsening prognosis. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted