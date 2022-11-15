X

Facing Gender Based Violence (Part 1) — Social and systematic obstacles preventing women from escaping violence

Gender-based violence survivors from Eerste Rivier in the Western Cape tell their harrowing stories. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
15 Nov 2022
Rape, physical abuse, and emotional torture – women who go through abuse face these experiences every day. We sympathise, we raise awareness, but do we really know what they go through? In this powerful film, a group of women from Eerste Rivier come forward and share their stories about facing gender-based violence in South Africa.

Facing GBV — Part 1 is the first part of a 6 part series. With special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, the City of Cape Town’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department Areas East, and Fatima Mohammed.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

