South Africa reports bird flu outbreak on small farm

Newsdeck

Bird Flu

South Africa reports bird flu outbreak on small farm

Officials from South Africa's Department of Agriculture take a mouth swab from an ostrich during testing for avian influenza on a farm near Somerset East in the country's Eastern Cape Province on 11 August 2004, following an outbreak of bird flu in the area. EPA/JON HRUSA
By Reuters
14 Nov 2022
0

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the eastern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing a report from local authorities.

Some 58 “domestic birds” of a total flock of 200 were found dead of the highly contagious virus, the report said, without giving additional details on the type of birds.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

