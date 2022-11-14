Race winner George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes, Second placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes and Third placed Carlos Sainz of Spain and Ferrari celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on 13 November, 2022 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

George Russell was the star of the show at this week’s 2022 São Paulo Grand Prix, with the Mercedes driver bringing in the team’s first win of a long, difficult season.

On Saturday, Russell lined up third on the grid for the sprint race, despite spinning out into the gravel during a challenging qualifying session the day before.

“It was definitely a sweet feeling to cross that line in first position… it’s so great to see the progress we’re making as a team… This is a huge result for us,” Russell said.

From lights out, the Brit put champion Max Verstappen under pressure, hot on his tail throughout the race, eventually overtaking and leaving the Red Bull driver to fall down the order.

“At the moment [Mercedes] look unbeatable,” Verstappen said after the sprint.

Russell went on to win the 24-lap sprint, with Carlos Sainz of Ferrari behind and Lewis Hamilton in third. The win meant that Russell would start Sunday’s race from first on the grid, and with Sainz dropping positions due to a grid penalty, Mercedes would be leading the pack.

“It’s crazy to think that [both Mercedes cars are] starting on the front row, Lewis did a great job coming from P8, so it’s going to be exciting… we are in a luxury position that we can maybe split the strategy and go for the win,” Russell said.

And go for the win they did. Russell was the quickest off the line on Sunday, leading the field with Hamilton hanging on closely behind. While Russell clearly had outstanding pace all weekend, it was not an easy win, as he yet again faced pressure from the Ferrari of Sainz and the Mercedes of his teammate. On lap 55, Russell was heard on the radio asking if there would be team orders for him and Hamilton, perhaps hoping the seven-time champion would be told to stay behind.

“You are racing, just be respectful,” came the response from Mercedes, making for a nail-biting race to the checkered flag. Ultimately, Russell finished 1.5 seconds ahead of his teammate, bringing home his maiden victory. After the race, his team revealed that his car had suffered a water leak throughout the entire session, and there were moments Mercedes feared Russell would not finish at all.

As Russell crossed the line, the emotions were clearly visible from the whole team, as they celebrated their first victory this season.

“This is just the beginning. I knew we could do this. I might need some tissues — I’m crying,” the elated Russel told his team over the radio.

“What an amazing feeling… Just a huge thank you to the whole team for making this possible. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster this season,” Russell said after the race.

Hamilton’s second-place finish was also cause for massive celebration, made even more poignant after the Briton was made an honourary citizen of Brazil earlier this month. After a tough, winless season, the Mercedes team’s one-two finish will raise hopes that the team will be back fighting come the 2023 season, ready to challenge Red Bull for the constructor’s championship.

“This is a massive boost to the whole team’s morale… the team know that we’re on the right track,” Hamilton said.

“And we are still the best team, and we will get back to having this more next year and I’m excited for that, to have that battle.”

Old rivalries flare

While the Silver Arrows emerged as the victors of the São Paulo Grand Prix, there was action all the way across the grid. Kevin Magnussen, who had taken a shock pole on Friday for the sprint race, suffered an early end to his race when Daniel Ricciardo collided with him in lap one. Both the Haas and the McLaren drivers were forced to retire their cars, bringing out a safety car.

When racing resumed, the other McLaren of Lando Norris sent Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari into the barriers, but not before old rivals clashed heads when Hamilton and Verstappen collided. Both Norris and the two-time world champion were handed five-second penalties for the respective incidents, but it was Norris, who was celebrating his 23rd birthday, who got the short end of the stick, retiring some laps later due to reported electric issues.

Verstappen then found himself in hot water at the end of the race when asked to swap places with his teammate, Sergio Pérez, who is fighting for second place in the championship. Verstappen defiantly refused Red Bull’s orders, telling his engineers over the radio “I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

With Verstappen having already wrapped up the title, Pérez is looking to beat Leclerc for second, but his teammate’s actions have cast doubt over his chances.

“After all I’ve done for him, it’s a bit disappointing, to be honest. I am really surprised,” the Mexican driver said.

Leclerc and Pérez are tied on points going into the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi next week, and there is all to play for between the two. Ferrari will undoubtedly be on guard, with Mercedes looking to snatch second in the Constructors championship from them as well. DM